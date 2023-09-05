Major boost for Bangladesh as Litton Das returns to squad for Asia Cup Super-4 stage

Bangladesh batter Litton Das has re-joined the Bangladesh team for the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023 after the opening batter made a recovery from viral fever. Bangladesh's captain Litton Das(AFP)

The illness had prevented Das from joining the squad in Sri Lanka for the tournament opener, but after a clearance certificate from the medical team, the wicketkeeper batter will now team up with the squad for the Super 4 stage of the tournament, as per ICC.

Bangladesh had all but sealed their qualification for the next stage with a convincing 89-run win over Afghanistan on Sunday with Mehidy Hasan Miraz, taking the place of Das at the top of the order, making a memorable hundred. Unless Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka with a huge margin to improve their very poor net run rate of -1.780, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are set to qualify from Group B.

The Tigers had lost their opening clash to Sri Lanka but the win over Afghanistan saw them book their place in the Super 4 stage.

"The Asia Cup squad has a few injury concerns and the team management felt the need for an additional player going into the Super Four," the Bangladesh Cricket Board selection panel Chairman Minhajul Abedin said as quoted by ICC.

"We have received the BCB Medical Team’s clearance regarding Litton’s health and have decided to send him to Pakistan.”

It'll be interesting to see how Bangladesh sort their batting order with Das returning. Mehidy and Mohammad Naim had opened the batting against Afghanistan after Tanzid Hasan made a duck in the opening game.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has also been among the runs from No.3 with a century in the Afghanistan fixture. If Das comes back at the top of the order, Mehidy might be moved back down the order to where he usually bats.