Monday, Feb 3, 2025
Monday, Feb 3, 2025
    Malta vs Austria Live Score: Match 2 of Malta T20I Tri-Series, 2025 to start at 05:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 3, 2025 4:31 PM IST
    Malta vs Austria Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Malta T20I Tri-Series, 2025. Match will start at 05:30 PM
    Malta vs Austria Live Score, Match 2 of Malta T20I Tri-Series, 2025
    Malta vs Austria Live Score, Match 2 of Malta T20I Tri-Series, 2025

    Match will start on 03 Feb 2025 at 05:30 PM
    Venue : Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

    Malta squad -
    Adhith Rajan, Affy Khan, Basil George, Chanjal Sudarsanan, Darshit Patankar, Gopal Thakur, Jaspal Singh, Niyas Muhammad, Sobu George, Varun Prasath, Vidusha Rashmika, Rockey Dianish, Shrijay Patel, Amar Sharma, David Marks, Eldhose Mathew, Pintu Ghosh, Waseem Abbas
    Austria squad -
    Janan Ghelzai, Mark Simpson-Parker, Qadargul Utmanzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Zeshan Arif, Aqib Iqbal, Bilal Zalmai, Hamid Safi, Hekmatullah Khogiyani, Arsalan Arif, Mehar Cheema, Adeel Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahel Zadran, Umair Tariq    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 3, 2025 4:31 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Malta T20I Tri-Series, 2025

    Malta vs Austria Match Details
    Match 2 of Malta T20I Tri-Series, 2025 between Malta and Austria to be held at Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

