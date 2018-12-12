Manipur pacer picks all 10 wickets in an innings in Cooch Behar Trophy

The Supreme Court’s decision to promote cricket in the north-eastern states of India is already reaping its benefits as Rex Rajkumar Singh, an 18-year-old from Manipur, became the latest bowler to accomplish the rare feat of taking 10 wickets in an innings.

As per a report in ICC’s official website, Rex, a left-arm medium pacer, took a remarkable 10/11 in India’s four-day tournament for U-19 players — the Cooch Behar Trophy. Six of his 9.5 overs were maidens.

While Rex bowled five batsmen, two of his wickets were lbw, two caught behind and one caught by another player. He found himself on a hat-trick thrice. His efforts helped Manipur bowl Arunachal Pradesh out for a paltry 36 in their second innings at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur on Tuesday, 12 December.

Manipur, who had posted 122 in their first innings in response to the opposition’s 138, got the 55 runs they needed in 7.5 overs to complete an easy 10-wicket win.

Rex, who had made his first-class debut in the Ranji Trophy this season, finished with 15 wickets in the match, having taken 5/33 the first time.

(With ICC inputs)

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 13:55 IST