Manipur vs Services Live Score: Match 99 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM

Feb 09, 2024 08:36 AM IST
Manipur vs Services Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 99 of Ranji Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 09 Feb 2024 at 09:30 AM
Venue : ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad

Manipur squad -
Al Bashid Muhammed, Basir Rahman, Johnson Singh, Kangabam Singh, Karnajit Yumnam, L Kishan Singha, ...Read More Nitesh Sedai, Kishan Thokchom, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, Narisingh Yadav, Prafullomani Singh, Ajay Lamabam, Bikash Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Rex Rajkumar, Ronald Longjam, Sultan Karim
Services squad -
Anshul Gupta, Rajat Paliwal, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Vikas Hathwala, Arjun Sharma, Nitin Tanwar, Pulkit Narang, Lovekesh Bansal, Nakul Sharma, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Raj Bahadur, Varun Choudhary, Vineet Dhankhar

Follow all the updates here:

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 99 of Ranji Trophy, 2024

    Manipur vs Services Match Details
    Match 99 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 between Manipur and Services to be held at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

