Manipur vs Services Live Score: Match 99 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM

Manipur vs Services Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 99 of Ranji Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 09 Feb 2024 at 09:30 AM

Venue : ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad



Manipur squad -

Al Bashid Muhammed, Basir Rahman, Johnson Singh, Kangabam Singh, Karnajit Yumnam, L Kishan Singha, ...Read More Nitesh Sedai, Kishan Thokchom, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, Narisingh Yadav, Prafullomani Singh, Ajay Lamabam, Bikash Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Rex Rajkumar, Ronald Longjam, Sultan Karim

Services squad -

Anshul Gupta, Rajat Paliwal, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Vikas Hathwala, Arjun Sharma, Nitin Tanwar, Pulkit Narang, Lovekesh Bansal, Nakul Sharma, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Raj Bahadur, Varun Choudhary, Vineet Dhankhar

Manipur vs Services Live Score, Match 99 of Ranji Trophy, 2024