Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya lead India A to series win against West Indies A

Skipper Manish Pandey’s century followed by a five-wicket haul by Krunal Pandya helped India A secure a 148-run win over West Indies A in the third unofficial ODI at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Tuesday. With the win, India A won the five-match series with two games still to play.

Chasing a target of 296, West Indies A got off to a steady start through John Campbell and Sunil Ambris, who formed a 51-run stand for the opening wicket before Navdeep Saini provided the breakthrough for India A by dimissing Campbell for 21. That opened the flood gates as soon after, Ambris (30) got leg-before off Avesh Khan, reducing West Indies A to 65/2 after 13.1 overs.

Skipper Roston Chase and Raymon Reifer tried to inch closer to the 100-run mark but Pandya struck for India A by removing Chase for 15. Pandya then gave body blows to Windies A in the 26ht over removing Reifer (19) and Carter (4) reducing them to 103/5.

In the next over, Washington Sundar dismissed Devon Thomas cheaply for one. Pandya and Hanuma Vihari then ran through the the lower order, claiming two wickets each. Pandya got rid of Rovman Powell (1) and Romario Shepherd (4), while Vihari picked up the wickets of Rahkeem Cornwall (5) and Keemo Paul (34). West Indies A folded on 147 after 34.2 overs.

Earlier, Pandey and Shubman Gill powered India A to an impressive total of 295 for the loss of six wickets after opting to bat first. They obviously were not off an ideal start as opener Anmolpreet Singh for a duck went back as early as the third over.

Shreyas Iyer then joined Gill and the duo took India A past 100-run mark. All-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall pulled things back with his off-spin, breaking a 109-run partnership for the second wicket. Cornwall got Gill caught behind for a well-compiled 77. Soon after Cornwall sent back Iyer three short of his half-century.

Skipper Pandey and Hanuma Vihari then formed a solid 110-run stand to bring India A back to ascendancy before Raymon Reifer removed Vihari (29), leaving India A at 247/4 after 44 overs. Towards the end, Ishan Kishan chipped in with 24 runs before losing his wicket to Keemo Paul. In the final over, Pandey (100) got leg-before off Romario Shepherd.

India A will take on West Indies A for the fourth unofficial ODI on July 19 at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Brief scores: India A 295/6 (Manish Pandey 100, Shubman Gill 77, Rahkeem Cornwall 2-37) beat West Indies A 147 (Keemo Paul 34, Sunil Ambris 30, Krunal Pandya 5-25) by 148 runs.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 16:35 IST