Manu Bhaker, two-time Olympic medal winner, asked about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; social media enraged. Here’s why

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old sensation, has become the toast of the town after his recent heroics in the U19 World Cup and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The left-hander is within the top five of the Orange Cap leaderboard, and hence, one can understand the hysteria around him. However, no one expected Sooryavanshi's name to come up during a media interaction held by Paris Olympics bronze medallist Manu Bhaker. Although the 24-year-old showed restraint and answered the query about Sooryavanshi, the internet has not taken kindly to an Olympic medallist being asked about a cricketer when there was no need for such a question. Manu Bhaker was asked about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The entire matter started when, during an event, Bhaker, being a young achiever herself, was asked about another youngster, Vaibhav. Speaking on the sidelines of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) 75th anniversary celebrations, Bhaker spoke about the importance of having a good head on one's shoulder and also stressed the need for having a good mentor.

“I would say that if the mentorship is good, the company around him is good, and the people around him are good, then age is just a number. And there is no age for talent. Great things happen at 60; they happen at six. So if the people around him mentor him well and guide him properly, then I am sure he will be the next big star,” Bhaker told reporters at an event on Monday.

Also Read: ‘Send him to a lab’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playfully accused of using ‘AI chip’ in his bat Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics – in the 10m pistol event and the 10m pistol mixed team - did not express any frustration when answering the question. However, the frustration of the internet on an Olympic medallist being quizzed about a cricketer is understandable. There are several reactions on social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), as netizens continue to express their anger and fury, claiming Bhaker was not respected enough.

The question about Sooryavanshi has once again led to allegations of favouritism for cricket in India, and people are talking about how other sports continue to be treated as second-class, with not enough respect.