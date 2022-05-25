Many counted David Miller out. I told him ‘let’s respect the game': Hardik Pandya after GT beat RR to reach IPL final

David Miller smashed a hat-trick of sixes in the first three balls of the last over when 16 runs were needed to take Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 final. Miller hit Prasidh Krishna for three towering sixes as GT beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in the Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After the match, GT captain Hardik Pandya heaped praise on Miller and revealed the conversation he had with him while batting in the middle. (Full coverage of IPL 2022)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It is all about that we respect this game. That's the conversation we had with Miller. Rashid has been fantastic throughout, but I am more proud of David. I told him 'let's respect this game.' We goofed up against Mumbai Indians, and wanted to respect the game here, even if we lose. But wanted both of us to finish," Pandya said in the post-match presentation ceremony on Tuesday.

Miller got the player of the match award for his unbeaten 68 off 38 balls. At one stage he was on 10 off 14 balls but at that time, his partner at the end, Hardik Pandya, was going all guns blazing. And when Pandya slowed down a bit towards the end, it was Miller who took matters in his own hands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: Parag frustrated at Ashwin after getting run out, RR spinner reacts

The Miller-Pandya fourth-wicket partnership was a game-changer for GT who had had to deal with a double blow of Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade in the middle. Pandya and Miller put on an unbeaten 106-run stand to their side home.

Pandya said "a lot of people counted David Miller" but he was always a " match-winner" for GT after being bought in the mega auction earlier this year.

"A lot of people counted David Miller out but for us he was always a match-winner from the time we bought him at the auction. What he did today we always expected from him. But for us it was important to give him the importance, give him that love and give him the clarity as to what we expect from him. And if he fails, it's okay; it's just a game," Pandya said at the post-match press conference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I am generally proud of the way he has lifted his game. He is generally a damn good guy. So I was proud to kind of play with him, and enjoy. Simply he is a wonderful guy. I always wanted good things to happen to him. And it kind of shows if you show love and importance to an individual player, he can flourish and how," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON