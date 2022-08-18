‘I still blame Stokesy, he was on 60-70’: England star recalls last over drama involving Ben Stokes in 2019 WC final

The England men's team won the ICC Cricket World Cup in one of the most dramatic way as fans and players witnessed a finish, which was beyond expectation. The Eoin Morgan-led English unit defeated New Zealand by the barest of margin as the outcome was decided on the basis of boundary rule, which has now been scrapped. Both the sides had finished on level terms after the regulation 50 overs, following which two Super Overs were played, however, that too failed to separate them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mark Wood, who was batting alongside Ben Stokes in the final over, recently recalled the epic scenes from the final played at Lord's. With two required of the final ball, Wood and Stokes combined to complete a single, but Trent Boult, who was bowling the over, managed to run-out Wood before he could complete the double.

Also Read: The fault in Ruturaj Gaikwad's stars

The final delivery was a full toss but Stokes, who could have sealed the deal for England with a big shot and cut short the drama, knocked the ball straight to the fielder at long-on. “I still blame Stokesy! [Ben Stokes] He was on 60-70 whatever and sweeps the yorkers but when Boult bowls a full toss he pats it to mid-on! What is he thinking there?!,” Wood said jokingly at the Grade Cricketer podcast.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wood also shed some light on his desperate dive, calling it the “worst in the history of worst dives.” Wood was standing on the practice pitch, thus eliminating the chances of running into his partner. However, the ball went to straight to the fielder, which made the second run next to impossible for Wood.

Talking about the dive, Wood further said: “If it were in Commonwealth Games, I would have got a minus. Never mind 1 or 2, it will be a minus. It was that bad.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail