Marnus Labuschagne loses cool, told to walk away after arguing aggressively with umpire; could face suspension

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne, on Wednesday, found himself in hot water after a fiery exchange with on-field umpires during the T20 Max semi-final match between Redlands and Valleys at Allan Border Field in Brisbane. After being involved in a controversy during the grade cricket match, he was charged with umpire dissent. Marnus Labuschagne could face suspension for his act in T20 Max tournament

During the seventh over of the second innings in the semifinal match, where Valleys looked to chase down the total, Redlands captain Labuschagne lost his cool after the on-field umpire declared opposition batter Hugh Weigben not out owing to bump ball ruling after the team in marron and green broke into an appeal following Leigh Drennan's catch.

Labuschagne aggressively argued with the umpire because he thought it was a fair catch. The discussion continued even after the next ball before he was told to walk away. Later, the two match officials convened in the middle to take notes, with commentators speculating that it was probably regarding Labuschagne's act.

The Aussie ODI World Cup winner was later charged with level 2 dissent, although he could be suspended by Cricket Australia for his behaviour after likely facing a tribunal hearing.

Marnus Labuschagne set to leave for England for ODI series

Labuschagne, who was part of Australia's World Cup-winning squad last year in India, has been picked for the upcoming ODI series in England. Starting Wednesday, Australia will play three T20 internationals and five one-day internationals. The ODI contest will begin on September 19 at Trent Bridge and will end in Bristol on September 29.

A suspension for Labuschagne by Cricket Australia is unlikely to jeopardise his international participation, although it might affect Queensland, who named him as the skipper for the impending 2024-25 Sheffield Sheild.

Talking about the white-ball contest, the David Warner-less Australia will also be without the services of Pat Cummins. Hence, T20I captain Mitchell Marsh will lead the ODI side in Cummins' stead.