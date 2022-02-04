'Mate, have you ever watched me bat in nets?': Warner recalls argument with former selector; 'I still laugh to this day'

David Warner underwent a setback in his career in 2013, when a bar incident with England captain Joe Root landed him in trouble. The two had a disagreement over a topic inside a bar in Birmingham shortly after the Aussies had eliminated England from the Champions Trophy in the semi-final, and it ended in the Australian batsman swiping at the England skipper.

Warner was immediately slapped with a suspension and had to miss the first two Ashes Tests against England. Instead, Warner was related into the Australia A squad. Having also been fined $11,500, Warner got back to doing what he excelled at, i.e., batting and responded in style with a score of 193 against South Africa A.

"I think that period in 2013, I think where I got dropped from the first two Ashes Tests in England, after the Joe Root saga that happened, and I went to Africa and I think I scored 180 or 190-odd," Warner said on The Brett Lee podcast.

Warner recalled how upon his return to the team during the Ashes, the then-Australian selector had passed a remark about him, which the batsman found rather amusing. But at the same time, the incident proved to be an eye opener for Warner, who got his focus back and went on to dominate world cricket.

"I came back and I still to this day laugh because I was told I wasn't hitting the ball well enough in the nets to be selected And I said to (selector) Rod Marsh at the time, 'Mate, have you ever watched a net I've batted in because I've never batted well in the nets? I thought that you’ve got another 10 years or so in you, this is in 2013, and if I don’t pull my head in here it could be taken away from me in the next six months and I think that was a turning point,” Warner remembered.

“I got in touch with Candice (Warner’s future wife), I had two or three mates come over and take me under their wing, and said this is what life’s about, something just switched and I said you know what, I’m going to give this a real crack.”

