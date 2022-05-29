'He would've jumped there with AR Rahman and do whatever he wanted': Hayden pays emotional tribute to Warne in IPL Final

The Rajasthan Royals reached the final of the 2022 Indian Premier League for the first time since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. The side defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 match of the season by 7 wickets to book a final berth, where the Royals meet the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

The Royals had won the 2008 edition under the captaincy of Australia legend Shane Warne, who tragically passed away earlier this year. Warne died in March due to a heart attack while on a vacation in Thailand, and the Royals – throughout the tournament – paid their rich tribute to the ‘First Royal’ of the franchise.

Ahead of the IPL Final on Sunday, Warne's former Australia teammate Matthew Hayden also paid an emotional tribute to the former Royals skipper, as he remembered Warne's charismatic style and honored his legacy in the Indian Premier League.

“He would be smiling. it's been a really tough couple of months for Cricket Australia and the fans. Warnie was a big-stage player. I mean, he would've jumped up there with AR Rahman and started doing whatever he wanted. He was that sort of a bloke. He had great charisma. He was born to entertain,” Hayden said ahead of the game on Star Sports.

“The IPL's conception in 2008.. it was his dream come true. Warnie was the ultimate battler and he was just a great fighter, and a great warrior, a great friend, and an even better cricketer. The legacy that he created on this very stage.. it would never be forgotten," Hayden further said.

After their win in the Qualifier 2, RR captain Sanju Samson, the franchise's Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara, and the side's centurion from the previous game Jos Buttler had also remembered the Aussie great.

