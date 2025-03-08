‘May see Virat Kohli hanging up his boots’: Ashwin rips apart X user for sharing his fake quote, says ‘check with me…’

Veteran India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin slammed an X account for sharing a fake quote of his on its profile, mentioning the retirement plans of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The Men in Blue is all set to face New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final, and all eyes will be on the two seniors in the side - Kohli and Rohit. India have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far, and Kohli played a big role in that with his match-winning knocks against Pakistan and Australia, while Rohit had also set the tempo in almost every match with his fiery start. R Ashwin slams the X user for using his fake quote for a tweet.(AFP)

The senior stars already announced their retirements from T20Is after winning the 2024 T20 WC and they will be eyeing another ICC title on Sunday to add another accolades to their illustrious careers.

An X account shared a fake R Ashwin quote on its profile, mentioning Kohli might retire soon while Rohit will continue to play for India and target the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"Ravi Ashwin said - As far as I know Rohit is targeting 2027 odi wc while you may see Virat Kohli hanging up his boots soon because he wants to spend more time with his young family that is what Virat discussed to me few months back.(Via his YT channel)," an X handle named Vishu posted.

Ashwin didn't hold back, slamming the account for creating a fake quote with him cast in the lead role.

"Heartwarming to see humans still excelling at creative storytelling in this AI era. Nice script but maybe check with me next time before casting me in the lead role?" Ashwin wrote on X.

‘Last time India played in Dubai was during COVID’: Ashwin

Meanwhile, in the latest video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin also slammed the critics who are taking shots at the Indian team for playing all their matches in Dubai and labelling it as ‘home advantage’.

“I can only laugh at the questions directed at our captain, coaches in the press conference about 'home advantage'. In 2009 Champions Trophy, South Africa played all their matches at the same venue and they did not qualify for the final. It is not South Africa's fault that they did not qualify. Let's accept that India have played class cricket and have reached the final due to top performances. Last time India played in Dubai was during COVID. After that New Zealand, England, South Africa played in Dubai,” Ashwin said, while speaking on his YouTube channel.