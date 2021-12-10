Mayank Agarwal's opening gambit

“I have had a few good sessions on the New Zealand tour. Those were fantastic. The debut in Australia was a very different feeling too. How many people have had the opportunity of making a debut at MCG? You definitely remember those when you have to fight a lot harder because that gets the best out of you.” All these, Agarwal hopes, have built a platform for a future where he plays many more games for India in every format. “And definitely winning tournaments and trophies,” he said.

Even if he's currently No 2 in the pecking order for the role of Sharma's opening partner, Agarwal's record, when he's got the chance, is of a man hungry to make a point: an average creeping towards 48, and five fifties and four hundreds, all within just 16 Tests.

“There was nothing to say. It happened, it happened," Agarwal said about the Siraj bouncer. "You move on. You are playing a sport and you are bound to get hit.”

“On the professional front it’s him or me but we have never looked at it as him versus me,” said Agarwal. “We have grown up always helping each other. That’s always been the culture at Karnataka—helping each other and getting better as cricketers. That’s really grown over the years and got to where it is. We are good friends outside and when we are outside we don’t talk about it." No hard feelings towards Siraj too, with whom Agarwal patented a now-viral wicket celebration during their India A days.

Only for Agarwal it's not even as simple as being dropped or chosen on form. The Test opener's slot has an embarrassment of riches for India and more often than not, it’s a musical chair involving him and Rahul—his childhood friend and the best man at his wedding—an inevitability he is used to by now. Two days before the Trent Bridge Test, Agarwal was concussed after failing to duck properly to a bouncer from Mohammed Siraj. Rahul, then in the squad as middle-order backup, went on to score 315 runs for India as Sharma’s opening partner. Agarwal wouldn’t have opened against New Zealand had Rahul been available.

“When he was India A coach, he always used to say technique is important but he said to me ‘Mayank you need to manage your mental energy, you can’t just drain yourself out. Yes, it’s an intense game but somewhere you have to learn how to manage the intensity off the field. You can’t just keep thinking about the game.’ It was a very candid talk.” Dravid was helping Agarwal navigate the pressure of the intensely competitive world of Indian cricket. “If you stay calm, understand and accept that people do go through phases then it’s easier to be in a better frame of mind,” Agarwal said.

Like so many, if not all, of the younger players in the mix for the Indian national team now, Agarwal's cricket too has been shaped by Dravid, who was the Under-19 and India A coach for four years and the head of the National Cricket Academy for two before taking over as India's head coach earlier this month.

“People talk about process and all of that. Or what is a good session. I look at it differently," he said. "The ideal situation would be to score runs. But for an opening batsman it’s not about a particular way of playing. It’s about finding ways to succeed or overcome situations. If that means you want to take the attack to the bowler, by all means, go for it. If you think that your game plan is to play very tight, well within yourself and tire out the bowlers, then do that. That thought process hasn’t changed. It’s about being effective, be it by scoring 100 runs, 100/2 maybe, in the session or it could also mean 30-35 for no loss. It’s about going one up on the opponent.”

Underpinning Agarwal’s aggression is his will to grind out tough sessions, a trait imbibed partly from Dravid. “He was different,” said Agarwal. “You always admire his determination, grit, how he is aggressive yet not going hammer and tongs, very different. He found his own way of battling.” Agarwal strives to tread a similar path by not adhering to any particular template.

Capitalise he did. And by taking a risky route of going after Ajaz Patel who had dismissed three batters with India’s score stuck on 80, Agarwal showed he wasn’t averse to taking calculated risks too. This wasn’t the first time though Agarwal had attacked Patel when India weren’t quite out of the woods. In Wellington, just before the pandemic, India were shovelling their way out of a 183-run first innings lead piled up by New Zealand, with Agarwal showing the best application in unfavourable conditions. When Patel was finally thrown the ball, Agarwal skipped down the pitch to lift him over the head for the only six of the innings. “I’m not big on comparison but that innings was in tough conditions," he said. "The ball was moving around. New Zealand had got a big lead. That innings was a lot about discipline, sticking to a particular plan and leaving the ball well. Playing out the fast bowlers, that was the time I felt I should cash in. That’s when I thought I should score off Ajaz Patel.”

Agarwal knows the drill. With Rahul and Sharma unavailable, Gill gunning from the other end and quite a few caveats at work, nothing less than a big hundred could have kept him in the mix. Rahul Dravid told him exactly that. “When I was picked here, Rahul bhai came and spoke to me,” Agarwal said. He told me, ‘just control what is in your hands. You have this opportunity, go out there, give your best, and that’s all we ask of you. And when you get set, make it big.’ I am happy. I am happy that when I got set, I could capitalise.”

Cricket, despite being a team game, is fiercely individualistic at its core. And there aren’t many who understand that more than Agarwal. Right now, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are unlikely to be dropped unless they are injured. Cheteshwar Pujara is the ‘old school’ batting pillar you always hesitate to do away with despite flagging form. And only now does Ajinkya Rahane’s position seem threatened by Shreyas Iyer who at Kanpur became the first Indian to score a hundred and a fifty in his debut Test. It’s a ruthless game of elimination-by-form for the other opener’s position, involving KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Agarwal. Get injured and you go back of the line again, no matter how much you have scored in ‘A’ games or in domestic cricket. And for this position, form being temporary isn’t a good enough justification to give someone a long rope.

“There are going to be times you are not going to get runs. So if you are having a good game, make sure you cover up for people who are not having the best of games as well.” Agarwal said. “You have to ask yourself ‘are you being an asset or are you looking after yourself?’ It’s hard to put it across but you can’t think only about yourself. It’s after all a team sport. Whatever you achieve, you do it as a team. So as a batter, it’s not you alone but a partnership going along."

But his philosophy will stand him in good stead if he does get an unexpected opportunity to build on the big one he got in Mumbai. It's this very mentality that has been central to his daddy hundreds—be it the 160 versus Australia in his U-19 days, the 304 against Maharashtra in 2017 or the 215 during the 2019 home tour of South Africa. Apart from not letting up on the momentum, Agarwal’s zest for big scores is not just about his own appetite, but about the needs of the team and his teammates.

Despite his heroics in the Mumbai Test, Agarwal's "day" may not come anytime soon. Against New Zealand, he was in the team because India were playing that series without a bunch of first-team regulars, including Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Now that both openers are back, Agarwal, who will be traveling to South Africa for India's next Test series (three Tests, starting December 26), may not find a place in playing XI.

“If it’s your day, you gotta make it big,” he said. When he gets to a landmark, Agarwal said, he doesn't want to stop. "I want to start from zero again."

That "not out" part he added to the score was not done casually. That’s how Agarwal is wired as a batter—bat long, bat big and be there till the end if possible.

“You are not going to achieve that ‘number’ as such," Agarwal continued, "but it is that 60 not out or a 70 not out in a winning cause that gives the most amount of satisfaction. You give it your best and whatever comes your way, you take it.”

Over a video call from Bangalore, two days after following up a massive first-innings 150 with 62 in the Mumbai Test against New Zealand, Mayank Agarwal is decoding consistency beyond the clichéd realm of centuries. For someone who has converted four out of 10 fifties into centuries—two of them double hundreds—Agarwal gets more psyched by the empirical value of an innings than its numerical relevance. Hence his counter-question.

“A hundred is just a figure. But what if the target is 150?”

