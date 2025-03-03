'Medal hi gayab ho gaya hai': Lost 'Fielder of the Match' medal sparks chaos in IND dressing room as Kohli named winner

The celebrations in the Indian dressing room suddenly turned into chaos on Sunday during the customary 'Fielder of the match' ceremony. India roared to the semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy on an unbeaten note after taking down New Zealand in their final group game in Dubai on Sunday. Virat Kohli was named India's best fielder in the match, but the fielding medal was nowhere to be found. Virat Kohli won the 'Fielder of the Match' medal after New Zealand game

In the video released by the BCCI on its social media on Monday, India's fielding coach, T Dilip, named three contenders for the medal—Axar Patel, Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer. He then said that Udenka Nuwan Senevirathne, India's throwdown specialist, would hand over the medal. However, the medal was nowhere to be found.

Axar, who was seated with a kneecap on his leg, laughed as he said: "Medal hi nehi hai. Kaha hai? (The medal isn't there. Where is it?)" Dilip suspected Mohammed Shami of hiding the medal, but he denied it. Eventually, Axar found the medal as Nuwan handed it over to Kohli for his efforts in the game against New Zealand.

India to face Australia in semifinal

After a stunning show from the batters and the bowlers, which helped India secure a hat-trick of wins in the group stage, India will take on Australia in the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy on Tuesday in Dubai. It will be a battle between two of the most prolific teams in Champions Trophy history, with both having won two titles each.

However, unlike India, Australia head to the semifinal game having won just one game: against England in their tournament opener last month. Their next game against South Africa was abandoned without even the toss due to rain in Rawalpindi. In contrast, the final group game against Afghanistan last week ended in no result after 62.5 overs of action, again due to rain.