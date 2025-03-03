Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Medal hi gayab ho gaya hai': Lost 'Fielder of the Match' medal sparks chaos in IND dressing room as Kohli named winner

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 03, 2025 11:50 AM IST

Virat Kohli was named India's best fielder in the match, but the fielding medal was nowhere to be found.

The celebrations in the Indian dressing room suddenly turned into chaos on Sunday during the customary 'Fielder of the match' ceremony. India roared to the semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy on an unbeaten note after taking down New Zealand in their final group game in Dubai on Sunday. Virat Kohli was named India's best fielder in the match, but the fielding medal was nowhere to be found.

Virat Kohli won the 'Fielder of the Match' medal after New Zealand game
Virat Kohli won the 'Fielder of the Match' medal after New Zealand game

In the video released by the BCCI on its social media on Monday, India's fielding coach, T Dilip, named three contenders for the medal—Axar Patel, Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer. He then said that Udenka Nuwan Senevirathne, India's throwdown specialist, would hand over the medal. However, the medal was nowhere to be found.

Axar, who was seated with a kneecap on his leg, laughed as he said: "Medal hi nehi hai. Kaha hai? (The medal isn't there. Where is it?)" Dilip suspected Mohammed Shami of hiding the medal, but he denied it. Eventually, Axar found the medal as Nuwan handed it over to Kohli for his efforts in the game against New Zealand.

India to face Australia in semifinal

After a stunning show from the batters and the bowlers, which helped India secure a hat-trick of wins in the group stage, India will take on Australia in the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy on Tuesday in Dubai. It will be a battle between two of the most prolific teams in Champions Trophy history, with both having won two titles each.

However, unlike India, Australia head to the semifinal game having won just one game: against England in their tournament opener last month. Their next game against South Africa was abandoned without even the toss due to rain in Rawalpindi. In contrast, the final group game against Afghanistan last week ended in no result after 62.5 overs of action, again due to rain.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On