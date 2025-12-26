Search Search
Friday, Dec 26, 2025
Meet Devendra Bora: Uttarakhand speedster who dismissed Rohit Sharma for golden duck in Vijay Hazare Trophy

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 26, 2025 12:31 pm IST

Uttarakhand's right-arm medium pacer, Devendra Bora, dismissed Rohit Sharma for a golden duck in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Jaipur on Friday. 

The anticipation was quite high from Mumbai opening batter Rohit Sharma to set the stage on fire once again and get a big score on the board in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Uttarakhand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. Everything was in the Hitman's favour. He came into the contest on the back of some solid form and touch, having scored 155 in the previous fixture against Sikkim. He did not have to travel much and was well familiar with the ground conditions. However, Uttarakhand pacer Devendra Bora came out of nowhere, and the right-arm speedster played a spoilsport.

Devendra Bora dismissed Rohit Sharma for a duck on Friday. (PTI)
Devendra Bora dismissed Rohit Sharma for a duck on Friday. (PTI)

The 25-year-old, who was playing just his third List-A match, dismissed the 38-year-old for a golden duck in the opening over of the contest after Uttarakhand opted to bowl. Rohit tried to play his favourite pick-up pull shot; however, he was unable to get the proper connection and was caught at deep square leg by Jagmohan Nagarkoti.

Speaking of Bora, he had played just two List-A games before the fixture against Mumbai, where he returned with four wickets. All of these scalps came in Uttarakhand's opening Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match against Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score: Check our live coverage here

Apart from the three List A matches, Bora has also represented Uttarakhand in 15 first-class matches, taking 30 wickets, with his best figures being 6/79 against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy in October of this year.

Bora turned 25 earlier this month. He came to the limelight through the Uttarakhand Premier League, where he played for the Dehradun Warriors. He returned with 10 wickets in just six matches, and this exceptional show helped him gain a spot in the Uttarakhand playing XI for domestic cricket.

Rohit fails while Kohli gets among the runs

Rohit might have failed to trouble the scores, but Virat Kohli continued from where he left off in the previous Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Andhra. Playing against Gujarat, the 37-year-old hammered 77 runs of 61 balls, displaying complete domination at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Kohli was looking set for back-to-back centuries; however, he ended up getting stumped against the run of play. In all probability, both Kohli and Virat have played their last Vijay Hazare Trophy match of this season.

Earlier, the BCCI made it mandatory for all centrally contracted players to feature in at least two matches of the tournament. Speaking of international assignments, Kohli and Rohit will next be seen in action in the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning January 11.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including Vijay Hazare Trophy Live.
Follow Us On