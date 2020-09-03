‘Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho’: Wishes pour in for Mohammed Shami on his birthday

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:04 IST

Mohammed Shami is in the UAE for the Indian Premier League and just like his colleague Ishant Sharma, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, Shami too has turned a year older and wishes have been pouring in for the Kings XI Punjab and India pacer.

Known for his wicket-taking abilities across all formats, Shami has been a crucial member of India’s pace battery and is considered a world class fast bowler along with Jasprit Bumrah.

Shami, who made his international debut for India in 2013, turned 30 on Friday. His teammates and fans have taken to social media to extent him birthday wishes.

ALSO READ: Ishant Sharma celebrates birthday with Delhi Capitals teammates in Dubai

“Happy b’day Shami @MdShami11. Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho daba ke” wrote India captain Virat Kohli on Twitter.

Happy b'day Shami @MdShami11. Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho daba ke 🤝😃 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 3, 2020

BCCI too extended wishes by posting a video of his 5-wicket haul against South Africa.

🔹 49 Tests, 77 ODIs, 11 T20Is

🔹 336 international wickets

🔹 Fastest #TeamIndia bowler to claim 100 wickets in ODIs



Happy birthday, @MdShami11 👏



Let's bring in his birthday by reliving his sensational 5-wicket haul against South Africa.📽️🙌 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 3, 2020

The International Cricket Council wasn’t to be left behind as they wished the pacer by putting up a post about his exploits for Team India in the 2019 ICC World Cup.

👕 137 international appearances

☝️ 336 wickets

🏏 13,065 deliveries



India's second-highest wicket-taker at @cricketworldcup 2015 and #CWC19 🏆



Happy birthday, Mohammad Shami! pic.twitter.com/Oxt3mKrgnu — ICC (@ICC) September 3, 2020

India opener Shikhar Dhawan wiched Shami on his birthday and also for the upcoming IPL season when they will play against each other. “Sending you lots of wishes on your birthday Shami bro Clapping hands sign Good luck for the IPL season. @MdShami11,” Dhawan wrote.

Sending you lots of wishes on your birthday Shami bro 👏 Good luck for the IPL season. @MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/AVbbWfKL3Q — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 3, 2020

His IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab posted a mash-up video of the paceman from his time in the nets.

Shami has played 49 Tests, 77 ODIs and 11 T20Is for India so far.