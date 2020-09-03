e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho’: Wishes pour in for Mohammed Shami on his birthday

‘Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho’: Wishes pour in for Mohammed Shami on his birthday

Shami, who made his international debut for India in 2013, turned 30 on Friday. His teammates and fans have taken to social media to extent him birthday wishes.

cricket Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:04 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
Mohammed Shami of India.
Mohammed Shami of India. (Getty Images)
         

Mohammed Shami is in the UAE for the Indian Premier League and just like his colleague Ishant Sharma, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, Shami too has turned a year older and wishes have been pouring in for the Kings XI Punjab and India pacer.

Known for his wicket-taking abilities across all formats, Shami has been a crucial member of India’s pace battery and is considered a world class fast bowler along with Jasprit Bumrah.

Shami, who made his international debut for India in 2013, turned 30 on Friday. His teammates and fans have taken to social media to extent him birthday wishes.

ALSO READ: Ishant Sharma celebrates birthday with Delhi Capitals teammates in Dubai

“Happy b’day Shami @MdShami11. Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho daba ke” wrote India captain Virat Kohli on Twitter.

BCCI too extended wishes by posting a video of his 5-wicket haul against South Africa. 

The International Cricket Council wasn’t to be left behind as they wished the pacer by putting up a post about his exploits for Team India in the 2019 ICC World Cup.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan wiched Shami on his birthday and also for the upcoming IPL season when they will play against each other. “Sending you lots of wishes on your birthday Shami bro Clapping hands sign Good luck for the IPL season. @MdShami11,” Dhawan wrote.  

His IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab posted a mash-up video of the paceman from his time in the nets. 

Shami has played 49 Tests, 77 ODIs and 11 T20Is for India so far.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
LIVE: 5 states account for 62% of active Covid cases in India, says health ministry
LIVE: 5 states account for 62% of active Covid cases in India, says health ministry
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
We are non-partisan, says Facebook in reply to Congress leader KC Venugopal’s letter
We are non-partisan, says Facebook in reply to Congress leader KC Venugopal’s letter
China minister refers to ‘terrorism’ in language-row-hit province
China minister refers to ‘terrorism’ in language-row-hit province
‘Can’t call it a 2nd wave, coronavirus never left Delhi’: Satyendar Jain
‘Can’t call it a 2nd wave, coronavirus never left Delhi’: Satyendar Jain
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In