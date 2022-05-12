MI Predicted XI vs CSK, IPL 2022: Out of favour India player can get 1st match of the season

Two wins in 11 matches, a net run rate of -0.894, no chance whatsoever of making it to the playoffs, injuries to top players like Suryakumar Yadav and Tymal Mills - It is safe to state that Mumbai Indians are currently in the middle of their worst ever IPL season. Amid all the negatives, the Rohit Sharma-led side should now look ahead and think about finishing on a high and build a solid team for the future. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

MI will next face Chennai Super Kings, who too are languishing at the bottom half of the table but unlike them, still have a slim mathematical possibility of finishing in the top four.

Skipper Rohit Sharma' (200 runs) will need to lead from the front and Ishan Kishan (321 runs) can build on his half century in the last game. MI's middle order batters, which crumbled against KKR, will also need to get the act right.

With Suryakumar Yadav ruled out, the likes of Tilak Varma, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh and Kieron Pollard, who has been a failure, will need to take greater responsibility.

In bowling, Bumrah found his mojo back and clinched a maiden five-wicket haul in IPL history. But he needs support from other bowlers -- Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya Singh, who will need to contain the CSK batters.

While Mumbai would eye revenge, for Chennai the game is about "survival".

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI vs CSK

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan

Top and middle-order: Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Tim David

Power hitter: Kieron Pollard

Spin options: Mayank Markande, Kumar Kartikeya

Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Mayank Markande, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Changes from last match: Young Anmolpreet Singh should get another go in place of Ramandeep Singh. Leg-spinner Mayank Markande can be a good option in place of Murugan Ashwin, who hasn't really done anything to guarantee a place in the side.

