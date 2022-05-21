MI Predicted XI vs DC, IPL 2022: Will Arjun Tendulkar finally get a game for Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai Indians were the first side to be eliminated from the the race to the playoffs in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). With just three wins in 13 games so far, Mumbai have more or less assured themselves the unwanted wooden spoon for the first time ever in an IPL season. They have one more game left this season, and despite what has been a forgettable 2022 for MI, the Rohit Sharma-led unit would want to end their campaign on a winning note when they take on Delhi Capitals, who will be playing with the aim to win and make the playoffs, at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

For Mumbai, their only concern pertaining to the playing XI will be whether they can fit in Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar and present mentor of the franchise, in the playing XI for the DC game.

"We have one more game after this, and we can try a few more guys in that game," Rohit had said after winning the toss in SRH game. So far, Mumbai have used 22 players in 13 games this season. Arjun, who was roped in for INR 20 lakhs by Mumbai at the mega auction, can replace Riley Meredith or Rohit can opt to give Jasprit Bumrah a much-needed rest.

MI predicted XI vs DC:

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan

Middle-order: Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs

Power-hitter: Tim David, Daniel Sams

Spin: Sanjay Yadav, Mayank Markande

Pace: Ramandeep Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah

MI probable XI vs DC: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Daniel Sams, N Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande

Changes in playing XI: Arjun Tendulkar in for Riley Meredith

