MI predicted XI vs GT: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians eye consecutive wins, one change expected against Gujarat Titans

IPL 2022, MI predicted XI vs GT: After enduring eight consecutive defeats, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will be relived after registering their first win of the campaign against Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai Indians will look to carry forward the momentum and produce a similar performance against Gujarat Titans, when the two lock horns on Friday evening. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

While Gujarat are leading the charts, Mumbai find themselves hanging at the bottom of the points table. Going into the clash captain Rohit will look to find his lost mojo back and the same applies for Ishan Kishan, who has been rather inconsistent with the bat this time around.

South Africa talent Dewald Brevis, who has not a part of the Mumbai line-up against Rajasthan, could return to the playing XI. Apart from him the rest of the team is likely to remain the same.

Suryakumar Yadav has been the star for MI in the batting department, which lacks cohesive effort. Kieron Pollard failed miserably to perform the role of a finisher till now in the season but he would of course want to change that when both the sides meet.

On the bowling front too, MI looked nowhere near to his best.

Jasprit Bumrah has been economical upfront but has not been among wickets which has hurt the team most.

Daniel Sams and Riley Meredith have been patchy and barring Bumrah, MI doesn't have another quality bowler to rely upon.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan

Middle-order: Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Verma

Power-hitter: Kieron Pollard

Spin: Hrithik Shokeen

Pace: Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya

MI probable XI vs GT: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Verma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya

Changes in XI: With heading into the contest on the back of a win, they would look to keep the winning momentum intact. Thus a tweaked playing XI is hardly expected until unless there is an injury. However, if the team does make changes Tim David could find himself warming the bench and Dewald Brevis.

-with PTI inputs

