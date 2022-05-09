MI predicted XI vs KKR, IPL 2022: With nothing to lose, should Mumbai drop out-of-form Kieron Pollard against Kolkata?

MI predicted XI vs KKR: After securing two consecutive wins, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will look to carry forward the momentum when they lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday evening. The five-time champions are already out of the contention from a play-off spot but will now look to end their campaign on a positive note. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Heading into the contest, Mumbai will rejoice the fact that both their openers - Rohit and Ishan Kishan - returned back to form in their previous encounter against Gujarat Titans, which they won by five wickets. The pair had then stitched 74 runs together and fans will be hoping for a similar show from them.

The only concern for Mumbai has been Kieron Pollard's form as the Windies all-rounder failed to live up to his reputation, something that largely impacted their campaign in the ongoing season.

What may be considered as a bold move but with nothing to lose, the management can look to give young and promising Dewald Brevis ahead of the tall man.

And with Tim David smashing 44 off 21 deliveries against Titans, the franchise may have just found a new alternative for Pollard - the finisher.

On the bowling front, Daniel Sams, who was smashed for 35 runs by Pat Cummins earlier in the season, has went to redeem himself and successfully defended a paltry 9 runs in the final over against the Titans.

Murugan Ashwin too had a decent outing and he may retain his spot and spearhead the spin department.

MI predicted XI vs KKR:

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan

Middle-order: Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma

Power-hitter: Tim David

Spin: Murugan Ashwin

Pace: Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kartikeya Singh, Riley Meredith

MI probable XI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Murugan Ashwin, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kartikeya Singh, Riley Meredith

Changes in playing XI from previous encounter: Pollard makes way for Brevis, who has so far accumulated 124 runs from six encounters. The Windies all-rounder has so far managed 129 runs from 10 outings and has just bowled 12 overs, in which he has scalped four wickets.

