MI Predicted XI vs SRH, IPL 2022: Out of contention MI look to add final nail in SRH's playoff campaign

Precious little has gone right for Mumbai Indians this season and they now prepare for another in match in which they don't have the pressure of qualifying for the playoffs hanging over them. Facing them are Sunrisers Hyderabad, whose playoff chances are hanging on a thread and come into the game on the back of five consecutive defeats. A win for Mumbai Indians on Tuesday would mark the end of SRH's campaign for a playoff spot. MI will take confidence from their five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, whom they bundled out for 97. MI's bowling attack have found consistency in recent matches but their batting remains a worry, particularly the form of their openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. (Full coverage of IPL 2022)

Tilak Varma, who has been one of the finds of the season, once again needs to shoulder responsibility in the middle-order, which lacks experience. And it wouldn’t be easy for the likes of Daniel Sams, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs and Ramandeep Singh to counter the varied SRH attack.

MI predicted XI vs SRH:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper)

Middle-order: Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Hrithik Shokeen

Power-hitter: Tim David

Spin: Hrithik Shokeen

Pace: Daniel Sams, Ramandeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, K Karthikeya

Changes in playing XI: Coming into the match on the back of a big win against CSK, it is unlikely that MI will opt for a change in their squad. Their bowling unit, which has been a major disappointment this season, did really well against CSK. Jasprit Bumrah is in top form while the addition of young spinner Kumar Kartikeya has added that extra zip to their spin department.

MI Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Hrithik Shokeen, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Ramandeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, K Karthikeya

