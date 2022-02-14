MI unite Jasprit Bumrah, Archer--a dream team when fit and firing

Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer, the two most feared fast bowlers in T20, will be coming together after Mumbai Indians pulled off a coup, winning a late bidding battle for the England quick on Sunday. It appeared MI had saved money for Archer all along, though the bowler is still not fit after missing the Ashes due to injury.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Word from the MI camp after the auction ended was that they planned to buy him on Saturday night, after losing a series of bids for fast bowlers. Entered at a base price of ₹2 crore, MI bought him for ₹8 crore.

Trent Boult, Mark Wood, Jason Holder, Bhuvneshwar Kumar—this is the list of pacers MI had bid for but fell short on Day 1. “After we were priced out yesterday, we knew Jofra was the only marquee fast bowler left,” Akash Ambani said in a virtual press meet. “We had discussed his name previously as well. But the plan was firmed up last night that we should go for him. It’s not that we were setting aside a budget.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having picked Archer as the target, MI had to drop out of bidding to get back their young find of last year, South Africa quick Marco Jansen, and Indian left-armer Khaleel Ahmed. The moment Archer’s name came up, MI raised the paddle. They were the best placed to win with a reserve purse of ₹23.7 crore. Rajasthan Royals were engaged in the bidding, and tried and win the bowler back. But they only had a limited purse and had to drop out once the bid went past ₹7 crore. Sunrisers Hyderabad too tried, but even they had to give up.

If they bowl together, Archer and Bumrah will be some combination, with the best yorkers in the business, best deceptive slower balls, bumpers if you like, covering up powerplay overs, middle-overs if there is a mini-crisis, and death overs. And super over? You have two equally impossible bowlers to score against.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But every team knew before the auction that Archer isn’t available to play this year. BCCI had announced that Archer was ‘registered for potential participation in 2023 and 2024’. He hasn’t played for 10 months and is undergoing rehabilitation after a second surgery in the right elbow. MI, with a long-term vision and with the prospect of uniting him with Bumrah, believed it was a risk worth taking.

Archer’s uncertain future meant, few franchises thought of preserving money for him. “He certainly was in our thoughts in the mock auction,” Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble joked.

MI’s conservative approach helped out-purse most teams, after Archer was signed. They bought England left-arm quick Tymal Mills—he is injury prone, but known for his explosive bowling—for a steal, ₹1 crore. They also won a late bidding war for power-hitter Tim David ( ₹8.25 crore). David is Hardik Pandya’s replacement and will combine with Kieron Pollard at No 6.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the high-risk (Archer ₹8 crore) and high-reward (Ishan Kishan – ₹15.25 crore) will pose some challenges to Mumbai Indians this season. They would be hoping that Mills’ fitness holds and experienced left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat can get his act together. Their pace attack, on paper, doesn’t have the look Bumrah-Boult-Coulter-Nile did. Also, having dropped out early during bids for leg-spinners Rahul Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal, and having let go of Krunal Pandya’s left-arm spin, they will be relying on lesser rated leg-spinners Mayank Markande and Murugan Ashwin to do the job.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON