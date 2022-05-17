MI vs SRH, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad live

With their playoff hopes hanging by a threat, Sunrisers Hyderabad take on already eliminated Mumbai Indians in a must-win IPL game at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. If Hyderabad win their two remaining games including the one against Mumbai, they will jump to 14 points in the league standings. But the 2016 champions will have to rely on other teams' results to achieve a top-4 finish. A win against Mumbai will eliminate them from the race and Hyderabad will expect runs from skipper Kane Williamson in the crucial game. The Sunrisers leader has collected just 208 runs from 12 games at an average of 18.92. Their middle-order too crumbled in the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders, which they lost by 54 runs. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

For Mumbai, the form of Rohit Sharma remains a concern. The five-time champions defeated Chennai Super Kings in their last game but the opening duo of Rohit and Ishan Kishan faltered again. While Rohit perished for 18, IPL's costliest buy Ishan made his way back on just six. Suryakumar Yadav's exit has made things worse for Mumbai and they will expect runs from the opening pair if they want to end their season on a positive note.

Tilak Varma has been brilliant in the middle order. The left-handed batter notched up unbeaten 34 against Chennai and Mumbai will hope for Tilak to do an encore. On the bowling front, Daniel Sams and Jasprit Bumrah can wreak havoc, while rookie spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh is the enforcer in the spin department. Mumbai can also bring in a new player if they shake things up in their last two games of the season.

Here are the live streaming details of the IPL 2022 match between CSK and SRH

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad start?

The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will start at 7:30 pm IST on Tuesday (May 17).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of MI vs SRH here at hindustantimes.com/ipl.

