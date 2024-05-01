London [UK], : Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Wednesday picked teams he thinks will make it to the semi-final of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup this year in the West Indies and USA. Michael Vaughan predicts semi-finalists for T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup will start from June 1.

Taking to X, Vaughan picked up England, South Africa, Australia, West Indies as his final four teams for the tournament.

" My 4 semi-finalists for the T20 WC ... England, Australia, South Africa and the West Indies .. #T20WC2024," tweeted Vaughan.

England, Australia and South Africa have already declared their squads for the tournament. The English squad is boosted by the return of pace spearhead Jofra Archer from injury. The defending champions have retained the majority of the core, which won them their second T20 WC title back in 2022 in Australia, New faces like spinner Tom Hartley, who impressed during the Test series against India this year, Phil Salt, the world number two T20I batter; and Ben Duckett, England's Test opener, have been given chances to prove their mettle.

South African side also unveiled their squad on Monday. The team features a fearsome batting line-up of seniors Quinton de Kock, Reeze Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram and David Miller, which makes them a favourite to win. The addition of in-form youngsters like Ryan Rickelton, who scored 530 runs in SA20 season two this year, Tristan Stubbs and Ottniel Baartman, who picked 18 wickets in SA20 season two also adds a lot to the side. Bowlers like a returning Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, all-rounder Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi also come together to form a world-beating line-up.

Australia have also taken some bold calls in their squad, like omitting veteran batter Steve Smith and young sensation Jake Fraser McGurk despite his red-hot form for the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League .

The West Indies are yet to announce their squad. Their T20I team consists of heavy-hitters like Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Johson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd which can destroy any batting line-up on their day.

England squad: Jos Buttler , Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram , Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Tristan Stubbs.

Travelling reserves: Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi.

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh , Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, and Adam Zampa.

