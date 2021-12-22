‘The decline started in Chennai’: Vaughan slams England's poor run in Ashes, argues management 'put T20 ahead of Test’

Joe Root's England have so far endured an ominous run in the ongoing Ashes in Australia, losing the opening two Tests by huge margin. It all started at Brisbane, where the tourists suffered a nine-wicket defeat and in the following match in Adelaide, Root and co were thrashed by 275 runs.

Looking at England's disappointing run, former captain Michael Vaughan highlighted the phase when the team's downfall began and also pointed the reasons behind the dismal show.

Vaughan in his latest column for The Telegraph slammed England's rotation policy, adding more emphasis was given to T20 cricket pointing several players participated in the Indian Premier League rather than the New Zealand Tests, which were played earlier this year.

Backing his reasons, Vaughan picked England's previous tour to India, when the visitors completed a resounding win over Virat Kohli and co but players were subsequently rested, which gave a fair idea that the focus was not on red-ball cricket.

"The decline started in India after England won in Chennai. England opted to put T20 cricket ahead of Test cricket when they started resting players and rotating them for the rest of that series. That moment sent a message to me that they were not focusing on the Test team. The T20 team did not need any more love. Test cricket has been the format over the last few years that has always needed more attention," he wrote.

Vaughan also questioned England's team selection, arguing it was "stupidity" to rest senior pacer Stuart Broad in the Ashes opener and went on to make a blunder by not fielding a spinner in the following Test.

"The selection for the first Test in Brisbane was poor and then for the second Test, when they knew it was going to be roasting hot, they didn’t pick a spinner or anyone who could inject some pace," he further mentioned.

Vaughan slammed the idea of England relying on data and information.

"They have been going on data and information rather than playing in the here and now. For example, Stuart Broad should have played in Brisbane. To not pick him to bowl the first ball to David Warner from around the wicket was blatant stupidity," he added.

The third Test between the two will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 onwards.