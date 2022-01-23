Michael Vaughan trolls Wasim Jaffer with hilarious scorecard video, Indian comes up with epic response

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In this latest episode, it was the former England skipper who started the banter.
Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan
Published on Jan 23, 2022 04:16 PM IST
The fans were up for another fun banter between former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer as both were seen trying to pull the leg of the other on Twitter. 

Both the ex-cricketers are very active on Twitter with the Indian often seen sharing hilarious memes to share his opinion in subject related to cricketing matter.  

However, in this latest episode, it was the former England skipper who started the banter. In a video posted on his Twitter account, Vaughan can be seen enjoying a beverage, and displaying the scorecard of the match between India Maharajas and World Giants of the ongoing Kegends League Cricket. 

"Somethings don't change Wasim," said Vaughan in the video after highlighting Jaffer's score as the Indian was dismissed on a two-ball duck.

Jaffer didn't hold back and responded back to Vaughan with a screenshot of a YouTube clip, which showed Vaughan imparting batting lessons. 

“In hindsight shouldn't have watched this masterclass before going to bat,” Jaffer wrote in his tweet.  

Meanwhile, in the epic T20 contest between both the side, Imran Tahir smoked five sixes and smashed an unbeaten 52 off just 19 balls to help World Giants secure an impressive three-wicket win. 

