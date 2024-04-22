Jaipur [India], : Mumbai Indians middle-order batter Tilak Varma completed his 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League career. MI's Tilak Varma brings up 1,000 IPL runs during RR clash

The youngster accomplished this milestone during MI's match against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Coming to the field with MI at 20/3, Tilak played a gutsy knock that drove MI out of troubled waters. He scored 65 runs in 45 balls, with five fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 144.44.

Now in 33 matches, Tilak has scored 1,013 runs at an average of 40.52 and a strike rate of 146.39. His best score is 84* and he has scored five half-centuries.

He is the third youngest to hit 1,000 IPL runs at the age of 21 years and 166 days. The youngest player to do so is Rishabh Pant, who was 20 years and 218 days old when he accomplished the milestone.

Tilak was MI's find of the season back in 2022 when they finished at the bottom of the table. He scored 397 runs in 14 games at an average of 36.09 and a strike rate of 131.02 with two fifties in his debut season.

In the ongoing season, he has scored 273 runs in eight innings at an average of 45.50, with a strike rate of 151.67. He has scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 65. He is the ninth-highest run-scorer so far this season and this is shaping up to be his best IPL.

Coming to the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first. MI was 20/3 at one point. Then it was Tilak, who had a 32-run partnership with Mohammed Nabi and a 99-run stand with Nehal Wadhera . It took MI to 179/9 in their 20 overs.

Sandeep Sharma was the top bowler for Rajasthan and got a memorable five-wicket haul. Trent Boult also took 2/32 in his four overs. Avesh Khan got one wicket. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also got a wicket and became the first player to get to 200 IPL wickets.

RR needs 180 runs to win.

