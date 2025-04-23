Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MItchell Parker works 8 innings of 1-hit ball as Nationals rout Orioles 7-0

AP |
Apr 23, 2025 06:50 AM IST

MItchell Parker works 8 innings of 1-hit ball as Nationals rout Orioles 7-0

WASHINGTON — Mitchell Parker pitched eight innings to combine on a one-hitter, Nathaniel Lowe and Dylan Crews homered, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-0 in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday night.

MItchell Parker works 8 innings of 1-hit ball as Nationals rout Orioles 7-0
MItchell Parker works 8 innings of 1-hit ball as Nationals rout Orioles 7-0

James Wood had three hits on his bobblehead night and scored twice for Washington, which won for the third time in four games. Keibert Ruiz and José Tena also had three-hit outings for the Nationals.

Playing for the first time since Sunday’s 24-2 loss to Cincinnati, Baltimor didn’t get a runner past second base until the ninth inning. Cedric Mullins accounted for the Orioles’ lone hit with a one-out single in the third, and Baltimore was shut out for the third time this season.

Parker struck out four and walked two while setting down his last 17 batters and lowering his ERA to 1.39. It was the longest outing of the left-hander’s 34-start big league career.

Colin Poche and Cole Henry finished.

Lowe hit a two-run homer off Dean Kremer in the first. Tena tripled in the second and scored on Kremer’s wild pitch to make it 3-0, and the Nationals added RBI singles by Luis García Jr. and Ruiz in the fifth.

Crews led off the sixth with a home run, and Ruiz poked an RBI double in the seventh.

Kremer allowed six runs and 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Lowe’s home run on Kremer’s sixth pitch provided Washington a lead that Baltimore never threatened.

Kremer gave up six runs — five earned — raising the season ERA of Orioles starters to a majors-worst 6.22.

Baltimore RHP Tomoyuki Sugano faces Washington RHP Trevor Williams on Wednesday night.

MLB: /hub/mlb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with LSG vs DC Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with LSG vs DC Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / MItchell Parker works 8 innings of 1-hit ball as Nationals rout Orioles 7-0
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On