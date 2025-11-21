Mitchell Starc refuses to blame Perth pitch despite 19 wickets tumbling on Day 1 of Ashes Test

Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates his fifth wicket on day 1 of the first Ashes Test against England(AFP)

Mitchell Starc insisted there was nothing wrong with the Perth Stadium surface despite an extraordinary 19 wickets falling on the opening day of the first Ashes Test — the most to tumble on Day 1 of an Ashes match in 100 years — as he celebrated one of the finest returns of his career.

The 35-year-old left-armer was the standout performer in a day of pace-bowling carnage, claiming 7-58 to demolish England for 172 and keep Australia in the contest before the visitors’ own quicks hit back to leave the hosts wobbling at 123-9 by stumps, still 49 runs behind.

Starc struck instantly, removing Zak Crawley in the first over of the match, and was near-unplayable in bursts as he sliced through England’s top and middle order. But even with wickets clattering at both ends throughout the day, he pushed back at any suggestion that the pitch was to blame.

“Two pretty good bowling attacks. Credit to both,” Starc said after stumps. “I thought we bowled pretty well, and they bowled pretty nicely. It’s just one of those days where you get two attacks that are on the money for the whole day, and we sit here with 19 wickets down.”

Starc, who has now taken a wicket in the first over of a Test innings 24 times, said his role has always been to attack from ball one.

“My role is to go looking for wickets, especially with the new ball,” he said. “I’ve never been one to worry about economy rates. I’ve just been fortunate it’s happened a few times, but that’s always the plan — be aggressive and look for breakthroughs.”

With Pat Cummins (back) and Josh Hazlewood (hamstring) missing, Starc carried added responsibility as the senior quick, though he said it did not weigh on him.

“Strangely, I’ve been quite calm all week,” he said. “It’s unfortunate we haven’t got Josh and Pat with us, but we still have a fair bit of experience in the attack.”

Australia will resume on Saturday still 49 runs behind, and Starc knows more will be required to keep the home side in the hunt.

“It’s two innings of cricket and a long time left in this series,” he said. “More of the same needed tomorrow.”

Despite the historic wicket tally, Starc’s message was clear: the pitch wasn’t the problem — the bowlers were simply exceptional.