e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Mitchell Starc reveals how he feels about his decision to opt out of IPL 2020

Mitchell Starc reveals how he feels about his decision to opt out of IPL 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to the global event getting postponed and the IPL is being held in the same window. When asked about whether he regrets his decision in hindsight, Starc said that he is at peace with his call.

cricket Updated: Aug 05, 2020 08:31 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File Photo of Mitchell Starc during an IPL match
File Photo of Mitchell Starc during an IPL match
         

Australian quick Mitchell Starc has been a huge draw whenever he has made himself available for the Indian Premier League. It’s unfortunate though that the paceman has not had a long career in the league.

His two season stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore was marred by injuries although he did show glimpses of his supreme talent. He was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2018 season but was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

When the auction was announced for the 2020 season, Starc decided to stay away from the league to prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup, which was to be held in Australia later this year.

Also Follow: Full coverage of IPL 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to the global event getting postponed and the IPL is being held in the same window. When asked about whether he regrets his decision in hindsight, Starc said that he is at peace with his call.

“I know hindsight is a wonderful thing and now the IPL is on at a different time but no, I wouldn’t change it,” the 30-year old left-arm pacer said.

Starc though said that he will be happy to play in the IPL in the following years if teams are still interested in taking him on board.

“I’m happy to spend that time when the blokes are at the IPL in September I’ll be getting ready for summer.

“The IPL will be around next year and if I feel the urge or people want me around I’ll definitely consider it, but as of this year I’m very comfortable with the decisions I’ve made,” Starc said.

The IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Prayers, rituals and security ring to mark big day for Temple in Ayodhya today
Prayers, rituals and security ring to mark big day for Temple in Ayodhya today
PLA drags its feet over disengagement. Stalemate at Ladakh continues
PLA drags its feet over disengagement. Stalemate at Ladakh continues
Hours before Ayodhya event, AIMPLB questions Supreme Court judgement
Hours before Ayodhya event, AIMPLB questions Supreme Court judgement
Ram temple is for everyone: Yogi Adityanath
Ram temple is for everyone: Yogi Adityanath
‘PM Modi undid decades of darkness’: Piyush Goyal on Article 370 abrogation
‘PM Modi undid decades of darkness’: Piyush Goyal on Article 370 abrogation
At mosque site, a hope for amity
At mosque site, a hope for amity
At Bhoomi Pujan, 150 cops recovered from Covid-19 will be PM’s security ring
At Bhoomi Pujan, 150 cops recovered from Covid-19 will be PM’s security ring
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In