Mithali Raj top-scores again for India but Amelia Kerr ton puts New Zealand 2-0 up

It was perhaps the best opportunity for India to make a winning comeback in the five-match series but losing even with a cushion of 270 on the board pointed to a lack of killer instinct when it mattered in a close contest.

New Zealand had lost seven wickets and needed 14 runs off the final two overs in the second ODI at Queenstown on Tuesday. But Harmanpreet Kaur conceded 16 in the 49th over as the hosts won with an over to spare, going 2-0 up in the series.

When leaving for New Zealand, skipper Mithali Raj saw the matches as useful preparation for the ODI World Cup, to be held from March 4 to April 3 in that country. After the latest reverse, Mithali and coach Ramesh Powar may have to take a tough call on the seasoned Harmanpreet, whose long bad patch with the bat continued.

For the White Ferns, 21-year-old Amelia Kerr was the star, scoring an unbeaten 119, her second ODI century, taking her team to a three-wicket victory with her sister Jess (6*) at the other end.

Kerr’s knock can be a template for India. Though Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh and Jhulan Goswami didn’t play, India’s inability to adapt to the conditions stood out. Had New Zealand not been rusty on the field—they allowed India many chances—the visitors would have struggled to get anywhere near the 270 they did after electing to bat.

Shafali Verma scored 24 off 38 balls while the 33-year-old Harmanpreet fell for 10. Both will need to raise their game for India to find their winning ways at the World Cup. Young players Sabbhineni Meghana (49), left-handed Yastika Bhatia (31), Richa Ghosh (65) and Raj, who again top-scored with 66, lifted the innings.

India got off to a good start with openers Meghana and Shafali, who was dropped twice and didn’t look at ease against the bowling, raising a 61-run stand. Yastika added 49 runs for the second wicket with Meghana before the left-handed batter from Vadodara was dismissed by Sophie Devine for 24. In the next over, Meghana was removed by leg-spinner Amelia for 49 (50 b). With Mithali and vice-captain Harmanpreet together, India hoped for a critical partnership but Harmanpreet was dismissed by Fran Jonas, reducing India to 135/4 in the 29th over.

Mithali (66 - 81b, 3x4), who top-scored in the first ODI too, took over and batted with authority with the 18-year-old Richa Ghosh. Their 101-run partnership for the sixth wicket lifted India. Richa (65 – 70b, 6x4, 1x6) was the aggressor, notching up her maiden international fifty and becoming the youngest India wicketkeeper to score a half-century in women's ODIs. Richa twisted her ankle while taking a run which prevented her from keeping wicket.

In reply, New Zealand, captained by Amy Satterthwaite, clobbered the Indian bowlers with Amelia and Maddy Green (52) leading the way with a 128-run fourth-wicket stand. Off-spinner Deepti Sharma bowled well and took 4/52 in her 10 overs. Her last two wickets had left the hosts needing 20 runs in 15 deliveries. Harmanpreet was the most expensive, returning 1/63 in nine overs.

The third game is on Wednesday.

Brief scores: India 270/6 in 50 overs (S Meghana 49, M Raj 66, R Ghosh 65, S Devine 2/42); NZ 273/7 in 49 overs (A Kerr 119*, Maddy Green 52, Deepti 4/52). NZ won by 3 wickets.

