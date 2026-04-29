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MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Mumbai Indians’ last throw vs surging Sunrisers Hyderabad as playoff picture sharpens

Written by Aratrick Mondal
Apr 29, 2026 04:28:21 pm IST

MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Follow latest score and updates as Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium

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MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Looking to stay alive in the race to the playoffs, struggling Mumbai Indians take on red-hot Sunrisers Hyderabad at home.
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score

MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Two teams at opposite ends of the points table face off at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, with eyes on playoff qualification, which, although not finalised, is beginning to take shape with IPL 2026 past the halfway mark. After eight games each in the 19th edition of the league, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have not won the IPL title since 2016 and last reached the final in 2024, stand fourth on the table with five wins, four of which came in consecutive matches. ...Read More

 

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  • Wed, 29 Apr 2026 04:27:05 pm

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Match 41 of IPL 2026 where Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. Stay tuned for more updates!

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