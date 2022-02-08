'Miyan, what you've done is ...': Siraj reveals Kohli's unforgettable words to him after 2020/21 Test series win in AUS

Young Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj on Tuesday revealed former skipper Virat Kohli's unforgettable words to him after India's victorious 2020/21 Test series win in Australia earlier last year.

Siraj had finished the tour as India's leading wicket-taker in that Border-Gavaskar series. Playing three just Tests in the contest, Siraj picked 13 wickets at 29.53 with one five-wicket haul in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, the venue where he made his Test debut.

Speaking on the RCB Podcast, Siraj revealed that Kohli was amazed at his performance and said that nobody will forget what he achieved in the Australia series.

"Virat Kohli told me something I'd never be able to forget. After returning from Australia, he said 'Miyan, well bowled, what you've done in Australia is unbelievable. Nobody will be able to forget what you've done there. Keep at it and keep your focus on fitness and keep putting in the hard work,'" he said.

Since December 2020, Siraj has picked 36 wickets in 12 Tests, the at 29.63 and at a strike rate of 57.5. Only Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah has more wickets during the period with 60 and 43 respectively.

Talking about the series, it began with the infamous ‘36 all-out’ in the Adelaide Pink Ball Test following which Kohli had to return home for the birth of his first child while few regular players incurred injuries.

On the back of Ajinkya Rahane's marvellous century and Siraj's fifer, India pulled off a comeback at the MCG before an injured Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari batted through valiantly to salvage a draw in Sydney.

India eventually ended the series with a historic win at the iconic Gabba and not just retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy with a 2-1 win, but also script an elusive double over Australia in their own backyard, having previously won in 2018/19 tour as well.