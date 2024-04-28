 MLB Angels vs Twins Box Score | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MLB Angels vs Twins Box Score

Reuters |
Apr 28, 2024 07:01 PM IST

BASEBALL-MLB-LAA-MIN/BOXSCORE:MLB Angels vs Twins Box Score

Twins 16, Angels 5 Twins ab r h rbi bb so avg Kirilloff LF 4 2 1 2 1 0 .260 Julien 2B 5 2 3 3 1 1 .244 Jeffers C 4 1 2 2 1 1 .286 Larnach DH 5 1 2 1 1 1 .379 Kepler RF 4 2 2 2 1 0 .231 Margot PH-RF 1 0 0 0 0 0 .180 Castro SS 6 2 2 0 0 1 .229 Santana 1B 4 3 2 4 0 0 .181 Farmer 3B 3 2 2 2 2 0 .100 Martin CF 5 1 1 0 0 1 .220 Totals 41 16 17 16 7 5 - Angels ab r h rbi bb so avg Trout CF 3 0 0 0 1 1 .223 Moniak PR-CF 1 1 1 0 0 0 .143 Neto SS 5 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Ward LF 5 1 2 0 0 1 .275 Drury 2B 3 0 0 1 0 0 .176 Hicks DH-P 3 1 1 1 1 1 .151 Thaiss C 4 1 2 0 0 1 .316 Adell RF 4 1 3 3 0 0 .333 Rengifo 3B 4 0 1 0 0 0 .288 Schanuel 1B 4 0 1 0 0 0 .211 Totals 36 5 11 5 2 5 - Twins 1 3 3 3 0 1 3 0 2 16 17 0 Angels 0 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 5 11 0 Twins ip h r er bb so np era Paddack, W 5.0 8 4 4 1 2 95 5.88 Funderburk 2.0 1 1 1 1 1 38 2.38 Jackson 2.0 2 0 0 0 2 29 4.30 Angels ip h r er bb so np era Soriano, L 1.2 3 4 4 3 1 48 4.76 Suarez 1.1 5 3 3 0 1 41 10.13 Cisnero 0.2 2 3 3 1 0 23 7.07 Fulmer 3.1 5 4 4 2 2 61 3.75 Strickland 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.38 Hicks 1.0 2 2 2 1 0 18 18.00

MLB Angels vs Twins Box Score
MLB Angels vs Twins Box Score

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

IPL 2024
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, T20 World Cup Team India Squad, GT vs RCB Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On