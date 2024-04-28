Twins 16, Angels 5 Twins ab r h rbi bb so avg Kirilloff LF 4 2 1 2 1 0 .260 Julien 2B 5 2 3 3 1 1 .244 Jeffers C 4 1 2 2 1 1 .286 Larnach DH 5 1 2 1 1 1 .379 Kepler RF 4 2 2 2 1 0 .231 Margot PH-RF 1 0 0 0 0 0 .180 Castro SS 6 2 2 0 0 1 .229 Santana 1B 4 3 2 4 0 0 .181 Farmer 3B 3 2 2 2 2 0 .100 Martin CF 5 1 1 0 0 1 .220 Totals 41 16 17 16 7 5 - Angels ab r h rbi bb so avg Trout CF 3 0 0 0 1 1 .223 Moniak PR-CF 1 1 1 0 0 0 .143 Neto SS 5 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Ward LF 5 1 2 0 0 1 .275 Drury 2B 3 0 0 1 0 0 .176 Hicks DH-P 3 1 1 1 1 1 .151 Thaiss C 4 1 2 0 0 1 .316 Adell RF 4 1 3 3 0 0 .333 Rengifo 3B 4 0 1 0 0 0 .288 Schanuel 1B 4 0 1 0 0 0 .211 Totals 36 5 11 5 2 5 - Twins 1 3 3 3 0 1 3 0 2 16 17 0 Angels 0 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 5 11 0 Twins ip h r er bb so np era Paddack, W 5.0 8 4 4 1 2 95 5.88 Funderburk 2.0 1 1 1 1 1 38 2.38 Jackson 2.0 2 0 0 0 2 29 4.30 Angels ip h r er bb so np era Soriano, L 1.2 3 4 4 3 1 48 4.76 Suarez 1.1 5 3 3 0 1 41 10.13 Cisnero 0.2 2 3 3 1 0 23 7.07 Fulmer 3.1 5 4 4 2 2 61 3.75 Strickland 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.38 Hicks 1.0 2 2 2 1 0 18 18.00 MLB Angels vs Twins Box Score

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.