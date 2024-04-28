MLB Marlins vs Nationals Box Score
BASEBALL-MLB-MIA-WAS/BOXSCORE:MLB Marlins vs Nationals Box Score
Nationals 11, Marlins 4 Nationals ab r h rbi bb so avg Abrams SS 4 1 1 1 1 0 .301 Nunez SS 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Winker LF 5 1 2 4 0 2 .291 Call LF 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Meneses 1B 5 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Garcia Jr. 2B 4 0 0 0 1 1 .293 Ruiz C 4 1 1 1 0 1 .167 Lipscomb 3B 4 1 3 0 1 0 .262 Rosario RF 4 1 0 0 1 2 .094 Senzel DH 5 2 1 2 0 0 .200 Young CF 4 4 2 1 0 0 .309 Totals 40 11 11 9 4 8 - Marlins ab r h rbi bb so avg Arraez 2B 3 1 2 0 0 0 .301 Lopez PH-2B 2 1 2 2 0 0 .267 De La Cruz LF 5 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Bell DH 5 0 2 0 0 0 .183 Chisholm Jr. CF 2 0 1 0 1 0 .242 Gordon CF 2 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Garcia RF 2 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Sanchez PH-RF 2 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Anderson SS 3 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Rivera 1B 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Brujan 3B 4 1 2 0 0 0 .200 Bethancourt C 4 1 1 1 0 1 .033 Totals 38 4 13 3 2 4 - Nationals 0 0 1 0 5 1 3 0 1 11 11 0 Marlins 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 4 13 3 Nationals ip h r er bb so np era Parker 4.0 6 1 1 2 2 82 1.69 Barnes, W 2.0 2 0 0 0 0 25 0.00 Floro 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 11 0.75 Barnes 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 11 5.56 Rainey 1.0 4 3 3 0 0 24 8.10 Marlins ip h r er bb so np era Cabrera, L 4.1 4 6 5 2 4 78 5.28 Cronin 1.2 2 1 1 2 2 37 2.45 Emanuel 3.0 5 4 3 0 2 48 10.50
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.
