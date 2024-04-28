 MLB Marlins vs Nationals Box Score | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MLB Marlins vs Nationals Box Score

Reuters |
Apr 28, 2024 06:09 AM IST

BASEBALL-MLB-MIA-WAS/BOXSCORE:MLB Marlins vs Nationals Box Score

Nationals 11, Marlins 4 Nationals ab r h rbi bb so avg Abrams SS 4 1 1 1 1 0 .301 Nunez SS 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Winker LF 5 1 2 4 0 2 .291 Call LF 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Meneses 1B 5 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Garcia Jr. 2B 4 0 0 0 1 1 .293 Ruiz C 4 1 1 1 0 1 .167 Lipscomb 3B 4 1 3 0 1 0 .262 Rosario RF 4 1 0 0 1 2 .094 Senzel DH 5 2 1 2 0 0 .200 Young CF 4 4 2 1 0 0 .309 Totals 40 11 11 9 4 8 - Marlins ab r h rbi bb so avg Arraez 2B 3 1 2 0 0 0 .301 Lopez PH-2B 2 1 2 2 0 0 .267 De La Cruz LF 5 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Bell DH 5 0 2 0 0 0 .183 Chisholm Jr. CF 2 0 1 0 1 0 .242 Gordon CF 2 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Garcia RF 2 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Sanchez PH-RF 2 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Anderson SS 3 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Rivera 1B 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Brujan 3B 4 1 2 0 0 0 .200 Bethancourt C 4 1 1 1 0 1 .033 Totals 38 4 13 3 2 4 - Nationals 0 0 1 0 5 1 3 0 1 11 11 0 Marlins 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 4 13 3 Nationals ip h r er bb so np era Parker 4.0 6 1 1 2 2 82 1.69 Barnes, W 2.0 2 0 0 0 0 25 0.00 Floro 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 11 0.75 Barnes 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 11 5.56 Rainey 1.0 4 3 3 0 0 24 8.10 Marlins ip h r er bb so np era Cabrera, L 4.1 4 6 5 2 4 78 5.28 Cronin 1.2 2 1 1 2 2 37 2.45 Emanuel 3.0 5 4 3 0 2 48 10.50

MLB Marlins vs Nationals Box Score
MLB Marlins vs Nationals Box Score

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

IPL 2024
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, DC vs MI Live Score, LSG vs RR Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On