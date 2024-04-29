MLB Marlins vs Nationals Box Score
BASEBALL-MLB-MIA-WAS/BOXSCORE (UPDATE 10):UPDATE 10-MLB Marlins vs Nationals Box Score
Nationals 12, Marlins 9 Nationals ab r h rbi bb so avg Abrams SS 5 1 1 2 0 1 .296 Senzel DH 6 2 2 5 0 2 .222 Winker LF 5 0 1 0 1 1 .286 Meneses 1B 6 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Vargas 2B 5 1 2 0 0 2 .304 Lipscomb 3B 4 3 3 0 0 0 .292 Call RF 2 3 2 0 2 0 .000 Adams C 4 0 0 0 1 3 .231 Young CF 5 2 3 3 0 0 .333 Totals 42 12 14 10 4 9 - Marlins ab r h rbi bb so avg Arraez 2B-1B 5 1 2 0 0 0 .305 De La Cruz LF 4 2 2 0 1 0 .261 Bell DH 4 1 0 0 1 1 .176 Chisholm Jr. CF 3 2 1 4 2 1 .245 Anderson SS 4 1 1 1 1 3 .223 Rivera 1B 3 0 1 1 0 0 .241 Gordon PH-2B 2 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Myers RF 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333 Sanchez PH-RF 2 0 1 1 0 1 .227 Brujan 3B 4 1 2 1 0 0 .235 Fortes C 4 0 1 1 0 1 .132 Totals 38 9 12 9 5 8 - Nationals 0 0 0 5 4 1 0 2 0 12 14 1 Marlins 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 9 12 2 Nationals ip h r er bb so np era Corbin 4.0 8 7 4 2 4 93 6.82 Law, W 2.0 2 0 0 0 3 29 3.00 Weems, H 0.1 2 2 2 1 0 16 4.66 Harvey, H 1.2 0 0 0 1 0 19 3.07 Finnegan, S 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 21 2.19 Marlins ip h r er bb so np era Weathers 4.0 5 6 6 3 3 87 4.55 Bender, L 1.0 3 3 3 0 2 20 9.00 Smith 1.0 2 1 1 1 1 30 3.77 Ramirez 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 Hoeing 1.0 3 2 2 0 2 27 2.00 Cronin 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.25
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.
Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, T20 World Cup Team India Squad, CSK vs SRH Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.