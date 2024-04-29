 MLB Marlins vs Nationals Box Score | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
MLB Marlins vs Nationals Box Score

Reuters |
Apr 29, 2024 03:32 PM IST

BASEBALL-MLB-MIA-WAS/BOXSCORE (UPDATE 10):UPDATE 10-MLB Marlins vs Nationals Box Score

Nationals 12, Marlins 9 Nationals ab r h rbi bb so avg Abrams SS 5 1 1 2 0 1 .296 Senzel DH 6 2 2 5 0 2 .222 Winker LF 5 0 1 0 1 1 .286 Meneses 1B 6 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Vargas 2B 5 1 2 0 0 2 .304 Lipscomb 3B 4 3 3 0 0 0 .292 Call RF 2 3 2 0 2 0 .000 Adams C 4 0 0 0 1 3 .231 Young CF 5 2 3 3 0 0 .333 Totals 42 12 14 10 4 9 - Marlins ab r h rbi bb so avg Arraez 2B-1B 5 1 2 0 0 0 .305 De La Cruz LF 4 2 2 0 1 0 .261 Bell DH 4 1 0 0 1 1 .176 Chisholm Jr. CF 3 2 1 4 2 1 .245 Anderson SS 4 1 1 1 1 3 .223 Rivera 1B 3 0 1 1 0 0 .241 Gordon PH-2B 2 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Myers RF 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333 Sanchez PH-RF 2 0 1 1 0 1 .227 Brujan 3B 4 1 2 1 0 0 .235 Fortes C 4 0 1 1 0 1 .132 Totals 38 9 12 9 5 8 - Nationals 0 0 0 5 4 1 0 2 0 12 14 1 Marlins 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 9 12 2 Nationals ip h r er bb so np era Corbin 4.0 8 7 4 2 4 93 6.82 Law, W 2.0 2 0 0 0 3 29 3.00 Weems, H 0.1 2 2 2 1 0 16 4.66 Harvey, H 1.2 0 0 0 1 0 19 3.07 Finnegan, S 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 21 2.19 Marlins ip h r er bb so np era Weathers 4.0 5 6 6 3 3 87 4.55 Bender, L 1.0 3 3 3 0 2 20 9.00 Smith 1.0 2 1 1 1 1 30 3.77 Ramirez 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 Hoeing 1.0 3 2 2 0 2 27 2.00 Cronin 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.25

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

