Nationals 7, Marlins 2 Nationals ab r h rbi bb so avg Abrams SS 3 2 1 2 2 0 .297 Senzel DH 3 0 1 0 1 0 .231 Winker LF 3 1 0 2 1 1 .277 Rosario LF 1 0 0 0 0 0 .092 Meneses 1B 4 1 1 1 0 1 .237 Vargas 2B 4 0 2 1 0 0 .320 Lipscomb 3B 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Ruiz C 4 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Call RF 4 1 1 0 0 1 .500 Young CF 4 2 1 0 0 0 .328 Totals 34 7 7 6 4 3 - Marlins ab r h rbi bb so avg Arraez 2B 4 0 1 0 0 0 .303 Sanchez RF 1 0 1 0 0 0 .239 Brujan PH-SS 3 1 1 0 0 0 .243 Chisholm Jr. CF 4 1 1 2 0 1 .245 Bell 1B 4 0 0 0 0 1 .170 De La Cruz DH 3 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Anderson SS 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Myers RF 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Gordon LF 3 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Rivera 3B 3 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Fortes C 3 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Totals 31 2 4 2 0 5 - Nationals 0 0 2 0 1 0 4 0 0 7 7 0 Marlins 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 4 1 Nationals ip h r er bb so np era Irvin, W 6.0 4 2 2 0 3 84 4.28 Floro 2.0 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.64 Barnes 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.11 Marlins ip h r er bb so np era Rogers, L 5.0 4 3 3 3 3 89 4.31 Maldonado 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Faucher 0.1 0 3 0 1 0 12 2.08 Nardi 0.1 2 1 1 0 0 15 8.25 Ramirez 1.1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Scott 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.09 MLB Marlins vs Nationals Box Score

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.