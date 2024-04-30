Twins 3, White Sox 2 Twins ab r h rbi bb so avg Jeffers DH 3 0 0 0 1 0 .294 Correa SS 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Miranda 3B 2 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Julien PH-2B 1 0 0 0 1 0 .233 Buxton CF 4 1 1 0 0 1 .244 Margot RF 1 1 0 0 1 1 .170 Kepler PH-RF 2 0 1 1 0 0 .244 Santana 1B 4 1 1 2 0 2 .185 Castro LF-3B 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Vazquez C 4 0 0 0 0 3 .232 Farmer 2B-3B 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Kirilloff PH-LF 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Totals 32 3 4 3 3 11 - White Sox ab r h rbi bb so avg Lopez 2B 3 1 1 0 0 0 .215 Vaughn 1B 4 1 2 1 0 1 .180 Sheets RF 3 0 1 0 1 0 .272 Jimenez DH 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Benintendi LF 4 0 1 0 0 1 .206 Mendick 3B 3 0 1 0 1 1 .258 Ortega CF 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Pham PH 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 DeJong SS 3 0 0 0 0 2 .206 Grossman PH 1 0 1 0 0 0 .196 Shewmake PR 0 0 0 0 0 0 .171 Lee C 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Totals 32 2 8 1 3 8 - Twins 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 4 0 White Sox 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 8 1 Twins ip h r er bb so np era Ryan 6.0 6 2 2 1 3 86 3.38 Stewart 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00 Jax, W 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 22 2.25 Thielbar, S 1.0 1 0 0 1 2 19 8.44 White Sox ip h r er bb so np era Crochet 5.0 2 2 2 1 7 77 5.97 Keller 1.2 0 0 0 2 1 31 0.00 Hill 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.50 Kopech 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.11 Brebbia, L 1.0 2 1 1 0 2 18 2.70 MLB White Sox vs Twins Box Score

