Mohammed Shami shares pictures from Rahul Dravid's birthday celebrations, suspicious Twitter fans spot something fishy

Mohammed Shami shared a few pictures from Rahul Dravid’s birthday celebrations as the India head coach turned 49 on Tuesday. Dravid, who earlier in the day did not seem to excited about turning a year older, did celebrate to get with the team and cut a birthday cake, the images of which were shared by Shami on his Twitter handle.

However, fans on Twitter couldn’t help but notice a peculiar thing. In the four images shared by Shami, captain Virat Kohli wasn’t present in even a single picture. The likes of Shami, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha and batting coach Vikram Rathour were all present, getting pictures clicked with The Wall. However, Kohli was nowhere to be seen. Here are some of the tweets.

Asked about the birthday vibes, Dravid at the start of the Test match in Newlands, Cape Town said: “When you get older, you're not sure what to feel when you get wished on your birthday. But it feels nice. Did get a lot of wishes from friends and family.”