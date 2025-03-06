Mohammed Shami termed 'criminal' by Muslim cleric for not observing roza while playing for India

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has come under criticism from All India Muslim Jamaat national president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi over the former taking in an energy drink during the semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy against Australia with the holy month of Ramadan underway. Mohammed Shami played a key role in India's win over Australia in the semi-final, returning figures of 3/48 in 10 overs. (AFP)

Muslims observe a fast, or roza, during the holy month from dawn to dusk. According to the Islamic Hijri calendar, Ramanadan started on the evening of February 28 this year. "One of the compulsory duties of Islam is 'Roza' (fasting). If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', then they will have committed a great sin," Razvi told ANI.

"A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami had water or some other beverage during a match. People were watching him. If he is playing, it means he is healthy. In such a condition, he did not observe 'roza' and even had water. The entire world saw him doing this.

"This sends a wrong message among people. By not observing 'Roza', he has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God," Razvi said.

Shami's stellar show against Australia

Shami has taken eight wickets thus far in the Champions Trophy, putting him second on the list of most prolific bowlers in the tournament even as he continues to be on a comeback trail from a lengthy injury layoff. The 34-year-old pacer couldn't play any international cricket between November 2023 and January 2025.

He played a key role in India's win over Australia in the semi-final, returning figures of 3/48 in 10 overs. "I am doing my best. The captain always wants wickets, but as a bowler, it's my responsibility to hit the right areas. We have enough experience in our team, and the results speak for themselves. In white-ball cricket, you don't need to overthink early on. The real skill adjustments come after 30-35 overs, when the demands of the game change," he said.