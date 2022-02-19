Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Most mature innings I've seen from him in past six months': Jadeja reserves special praise for India star after 2nd T20
cricket

'Most mature innings I've seen from him in past six months': Jadeja reserves special praise for India star after 2nd T20

Jadeja said that more than the skill, he admired the temperament with which the Indian player built his innings.
Rishabh Pant (L) with Virat Kohli duirng 2nd T20I.(BCCI)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 09:51 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rishabh Pant rose to the occasion during the second T20I against West Indies on Friday, slamming a half-century (52* off 28 deliveries) to steer India's score to 186/4 in 20 overs. The side eventually registered an 8-run win after Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel bowled brilliantly in the final two overs to resist the Windies fightback, led by Rovman Powell (68*) and Nicholas Pooran (62).

Pant forged a 76-run stand in merely 35 deliveries with fellow left-hander Venkatesh Iyer, who played a crucial knock off 33 in 18 balls. Iyer arrived after the dismissal of Virat Kohli but India's run-scoring rate remained undeterred, thanks to consistent hitting from both batters during their stay at the crease.

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja noted that the onus of power-hitting was not solely on Rishabh Pant, which allowed him to play with a  clear mindset.

“Today was fabulous. More than skill, I admire the temperament that he showed. Guys batting at 4, 5, 6, 7, when they start with a boundary, they have couple of balls to take their time and get into a better mindset. Throughout those 28 balls, he was in a perfect mindset,” Jadeja said on Cricbuzz. 

RELATED STORIES

“He was joined with Venkatesh Iyer; the other problem I had with him is that sometimes, he (Pant) thinks he is the only one who has to hold the innings together. Today, they (Pant and Iyer) played as partners - 35 balls 76 (runs), it's (the partnership) just not dependent on Rishabh Pant. He's got 17-ball 36, he's got a partner who scored 18-ball 33 as well."

Jadeja further added that the partnership put the pressure back on the bowlers, while adding that this is the “most mature innings” he saw from Rishabh Pant in the past six months.

“What that does is that it takes pressure off the batsman and puts pressure back on the bowler. It's not only you who has to hit the big shots now. Now, the bowler can't play with you anymore, he can't bowl a certain bowl which doesn't allow you to hit a boundary and bowl differently to the other guy. It was probably the most mature innings I've seen from Rishabh Pant in the last six months,” Jadeja said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rishabh pant india vs west indies
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP