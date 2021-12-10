'Most surprising was his absence': Ex-PAK cricketer names two key omissions from India's Test squad for SA tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named India's squad for the Test series against South Africa earlier this year, keeping the team largely and expected, but former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria named two players who he felt should have been in the squad and was rather left surprised by the omission of one.

The squad features three openers - Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul as primary opening choices and Mayank Agarwal as a back-up. Hence, Shubman Gill missed the cut, who many reckoned would have been given the middle-order responsibilities, which was he initially given for the home series against New Zealand before switching back to his old role owing to the injury of Rahul.

Kaneria while talking about the India selection for the South Africa tour admitted he was surprised by the omission of Gill, but the youngster missed the cut as his shin injury has resurfaced.

Kaneria further added that India should have picked a leg-spinner, naming Rahul Chahar as his choice. He explained that wrist-spinners find South African conditions more favourable than finger spinners.

“Most surprising was Shubman Gill's absence. He isn't part of the Test squad for South Africa tour. Mostly it is the same squad. Among the standby players, I would have gone with one more - Rahul Chahar. Finger spinners aren't that successful in South African conditions as are wrist-spinners. I have played there before. Besides, South Africa have produced two leg-spinners in Tabraiz Shamsi and Imran Tahir and they have both been successful. For South Africa and Australia tour you need a wrist spinner. That is why I feel Rahul Chahar should have been part of the squad even,” he said.

Chahar was earlier called for the home Test series against England earlier this year as a standby player after Axar Patel had injured his knee ahead of the Chennai game. He was also included in the India A squad for the three unofficial Tests in South Africa, where he featured in only one game, picking one wicket for 125 runs.

The South Africa Test series will begin from December 26 at the Centurion.