MS Dhoni, CSK’s ominous stats at Chepauk a warning for KL Rahul’s LSG ahead of IPL 2023 tie

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number six of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the famous M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 3. MS Dhoni and CSK will be back playing at Chepauk after 1426 days, their last game at the venue was against MI, on May 7 2019. Chennai Super Kings, come to the contest after losing their season opener against the defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni during the practice session ahead of IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants(PTI)

Ruturaj Gaikwad displayed his batting ability in the curtain raiser and became the batter to score the first half-century of IPL 2023. The uncapped debutant, Rajvardhan Hangargekar was impressive in the first match as he took three wickets. CSK would expect their marquee players to step-up in the upcoming clash to get back to winning ways.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have begun their campaign with an emphatic win over Delhi Capitals. All-round performances from the team led by Kyle Mayers’ 73-run knock and Mark Wood’s fifer helped them become the first team to win an IPL game at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Kyle Mayers toyed with the Delhi bowlers with his six hitting ability, smashing seven maximums while Mark Wood ran through the Delhi batters with his fiery-pace bowling, leaving them clueless. LSG will look to continue their winning run to enter the playoffs once again.

CSK had a rough season last year, finishing ninth in the standings. The Super Kings had their worst league showing ever with 4 victories and 10 defeats in 14 matches. They will be overjoyed that the tournament has returned to the home and away game format after three years and will look to make the most of their home advantage. CSK boast of a 79% win percentage at the Chepauk and any visiting team will be wary of their might at the venue.

Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk

CSK have won 40, lost 15 and tied 1 (lost in super over) of the 56 games they have played at the venue. This is the third highest in terms of wins by an IPL franchise at home after KKR who have won 45 out of the 71 games they have played at the Eden Gardens and MI who have won 41 out of the 68 they have played at the Wankhede Stadium.

Dhoni at the Chepauk

Since 2019, Dhoni is yet to be dismissed when he has come out to bat at this venue. He scored 193 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 161 at the venue in 2019. His strike rate of 161 in 2019 at Chepauk was the best for him in all his IPL seasons at the venue. He is the only batsman to have smashed more than 50 IPL sixes at the venue (64).

Dhoni has scored 1363 runs at the Chepauk, which is the most for him at a single venue while playing in the IPL.

IPL Stats at M.A Chidambaram Stadium

Spinners have enjoyed bowling at this venue as they have bowled at an average of 27 and an economy of under 7 as compared to the pace bowlers who average 29 at an economy rate of 8.

In the 67 games played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, teams batting first have won 41 games compared to teams batting second, who have won 26 games. Unlike the current norm, teams winning the toss have preferred to bat first and set a total at this venue rather than chase.

