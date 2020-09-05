e-paper
Home / Cricket / MS Dhoni dances, hits sixes in CSK’s latest video with ‘Vaathi Coming’ song in the backdrop

MS Dhoni dances, hits sixes in CSK’s latest video with ‘Vaathi Coming’ song in the backdrop

IPL 2020: In the video shared by CSK, Dhoni was seen hitting sixes, dancing, talking to the players, instructing them from behind the stumps while a famous song ‘Vaathi Coming’ from an upcoming Tamil Movie ‘Master’ played in the background.

cricket Updated: Sep 05, 2020 20:58 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni (screengrab)
         

Senior cricketers Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh may have pulled out of IPL 2020 but that hasn’t dampen the spirit of Chennai Super Kings one bit, the reason? Their captain MS Dhoni of course. A fortnight before IPL 2020 begins on September 19, CSK on Saturday shared a 31-second clip on their official twitter handle to set the ball rolling for IPL.

In the video, Dhoni was seen hitting sixes, dancing, talking to the players, instructing them from behind the stumps while a famous song ‘Vaathi Coming’ from an upcoming Tamil Movie ‘Master’ played in the background.

“Vaathi Coming... #WhistlePodu #HappyTeachersDay,” CSK wrote while sharing the video.

 

On Friday, Dhoni hit the nits with the CSK squad minus the two cricketers – Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad who had tested positive for Covid-19 – on Friday in Dubai.

Dhoni faced the likes of Piyush Chawla, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur on Friday and looked fairly comfortable against both pace and spin. The CSK captain treated most of the deliveries with respect, showing the full face of the bat to the seamers and trying to work the ball against the spinners but there was one shot against leg-spinner Piyush Chawla that was the highlight of CSK’s training session.

It had Dhoni written all over. Chawla bowled a flighted delivery, Dhoni skipped down the track and hit it cleanly straight over the back of the bowler’s head for a maximum.

Last year’s runner-up CSK are likely to take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19. The full schedule for IPL 2020, will be announced by BCCI on Sunday.

