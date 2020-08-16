MS Dhoni retires | ‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit Sharma’s message to MSD

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 10:47 IST

Former India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday via a post on his Instagram account. While fans may not see Dhoni play again in the Indian blue jersey, he will still don his yellow Chennai Super Kings jersey when the 13th edition of Indian Premier League season kicks off from September 19th. Dhoni has led CSK to three titles in the past, and even though the IPL will take place in UAE this year, Dhoni’s team will still enter as one of the favourites.

The defending champions Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, will face off Dhoni’s CSK in the inaugural game of IPL 2020. The two teams have shared intense cricketing rivalry over the years. MI defeated CSK in a last-ball thriller last year to claim their fourth IPL trophy.

In a witty tweet, MI captain Rohit Sharma paid tributes to MS Dhoni, while also reminding him of the upcoming IPL contest. “One of the most influential man in the history of Indian cricket. His impact in & around cricket was massive. He was a man with vision and a master in knowing how to build a team,” Rohit wrote in a tweet.

One of the most influential man in the history of Indian cricket👏His impact in & around cricket was massive. He was a man with vision and a master in knowing how to build a team. Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow.



See you on 19th at the toss @msdhoni 👍😁 pic.twitter.com/kR0Lt1QdhG — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 16, 2020

“Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow. See you on 19th at the toss,” the Indian opener further added.

Dhoni retires as Indian cricket’s most successful captain in limited-overs cricket, having won three ICC trophies - 2007 T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy - the only captain to do so. He last played international cricket during the semifinal of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in which India lost to New Zealand.