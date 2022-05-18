'MS Dhoni's captaincy wouldn't have made huge difference but CSK would have definitely qualified if...': Harbhajan Singh

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already been knocked out of the race to the playoffs in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) after suffering their ninth defeat this season, to Gujarat Titans last week. MS Dhoni's return as captain of CSK brought renewed hopes among fans, yet the four-time IPL winners failed to make the playoffs for the second time in the history of the tournament. But had Dhoni remained the skipper from the beginning, would CSK made the playoffs in IPL 2022? (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Ravindra Jadeja was named the new captain of CSK before the start of this season after Dhoni had decided to step down from the leadership role. But an array of defeats amid his dwindling form forced Jadeja to step away from the leadership role as he handed it back to Dhoni.

CSK still had a possibility of making the playoffs when Dhoni had taken over the role earlier this month, but Chennai's poor form continued as they remain at the ninth spot in the table with four wins in 13 matches.

Former India cricketer and CSK player Harbhajan Singh, in conversation with Sportskeeda, admitted that had Dhoni remained the skipper of CSK throughout the season, the team would have still failed to reach the playoffs.

“Had Dhoni remained the captain of the team, CSK would benefit indeed, and would have sitting at a higher position in the points table, but they still wouldn't have qualified because they don't have the team. They don't have a strong bowling unit. Deepak Chahar, who was a wicket-taking bowler, was injured. Even the batters didn't play that well,” he said.

Harbhajan, however felt that, had teams been given home advantage this season, Chennai would have definitely made the playoffs.

“It would have made a huge difference. Chennai would have definitely qualified for playoffs even with this team. Beacuse when they play at home, they play differently. Delhi and Mumbai too have been strong in home conditions,” he said.

Well, Harbhajan couldn't be more correct. In their 56 IPL games since 2008 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, CSK have won 40 matches, implying a win-loss ratio of 2.6 which remains the highest among any IPL team.

