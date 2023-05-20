Aaja Mahi: Dhoni fans set to bring the #WhistlePodu for Thala’s ‘last’ match

MS Dhoni fans are all set to paint the Arun Jaitley Stadium yellow, today, for Chennai Super Kings’ match opposite Delhi Capitals at the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pulling out all the stops to watch their fave cricketer in action, many in the city are ready with their Dhoni jerseys in tow to cheer for their Thala! “This might be Mahi’s last IPL and final match in the Capital so we just couldn’t miss the chance,” says Chaitanya Pal, a freelancer based in Paschim Vihar, adding: “The match tickets cost me a bomb, but I could spend anything to catch Dhoni play live in Delhi! All my brothers have gone ahead and bought brand-new yellow jerseys to support him. Dilli mein Dhoni ka craze, we will show at the stadium.” Dhoni fans in Delhi are ready with their yellow jerseys and CSK merch to cheer for Captain Cool. (Photo: PTI (For representational purposes only))

Those who couldn’t source their tickets to get entry in the stadium have not let their spirits douse. Among these is Divyansha Sohnvi , a 23-year-old from Pitampura. “I was ready to buy the tickets online, but they were all sold out in literally ten minutes!” she laments, adding, “I am so upset I can’t watch him, you know. I especially took an off just in anticipation of the match. Main toh abhi bhi try kar rahi hun for tickets to watch Thala live!”

Most of the fans confess they don’t want to stay home and are heading to the clubs and restaurants to watch Captain Cool. “We are welcoming Dhoni fans to watch him play on the big screen and offering discounts to those who turn up wearing his team’s yellow jersey,” informs the bar manager of Noida-based Sutra club, adding, “We have specially organised the screening and turned the club into a sports bar for the evening.”

Such is the craze that in anticipation of this being Dhoni’s last match in the Capital that several office-goers have applied for a half day. Zubair Khan, a data analyst at a Hauz Khas-based company, shares, “My entire team is taking leave today to watch the match at one of the bars near work. All of us are Dhoni fans... Apni state ek taraf, poore desh ne at the end of the day Dhoni ko hi support karna hai. Sab office jaane ki jagah jersey pehen ke baithenge, mehfil jamayenge.”

Seeing the craze among fans, some offices have decided to screen the match within their premises. Tushar Gautam, a social media executive at a Gurugram-based real estate-tech firm, feels, “Aaj second half mein koi kaam nahin hone wala hai because we are live screening the match on our floor. The screen is placed right in the middle of the entire office so every department will have no option but to cheer... But Dhoni ke liye chalta hai!”

And that’s not all, as some offices have given in to the IPL fervour and granted employees time off. “There were so many employees clamouring for leave only for this that we decided to officially make it a half-day for everyone,” informs Jagriti Sinha, HR at a Noida-based tech firm adding, “They can go home, enjoy the match or whatever. But cricket is a religion and Dhoni is a god for so many, even in Delhi. CSK ki fan toh main khud bhi hoon.”

