‘MS Dhoni’s World Cup-winning six inspired me. I felt I can also hit sixes in every match': Kiran Navigre

MS Dhoni's match-winning six off Sri Lanka medium pacer Nuwan Kulasekara in the 2011 ODI World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is part of cricketing folklore. It ended a cricket crazy nation's 28-year-long wait for a world title in the 50-overs format and added a new golden chapter in its cricket history. What it also did was give belief to millions of youngsters who wanted to make it big in the world of sports. One of those youngsters was Kiran Navigre. Such was the impact of Dhoni's unbeaten 91-run knock in that World Cup final and that last six on Navigre that she quit athletics and decided to pick a cricket bat just to hit sixes like the former India captain.

11 years later, Navigre took a giant step toward realising her dream of batting like her idol Dhoni. In her very second big stage game in the Women's T20 Challenger, the right-handed Navgire hit the fastest fifty for her team Velocity and her 34-ball-69 will certainly be remembered for a long time, especially the five sixes.

Navigre, once a Maharashtra athlete, who now plays cricket for Nagaland, says that Dhoni innings changed her life and she decided that she would try to hit sixes like that in every match.

"I really feel good when I hit sixes and whenever I practise in the nets. I practice hitting sixes, I follow Dhoni sir and I love finishing like him, hitting big sixes," Navgire told her teammate Yastika Bhatia during an interaction for bcci.tv. "I watched the 2011 World Cup final and Dhoni sir's winning sixer is something that impressed me and remained imprinted in my head. That six inspired me and I always feel that in every match, I can hit a six like that,' said the stockily built Navgire, who was a state level shot-putter.

On Thursday, Velocity skipper Deepti Sharma sent her up the order at No. 3 and Navgire didn't disappoint anyone, taking international bowlers like Poonam Yadav, Salma Khatun and Rajeshwari Gayakwad to the cleaners.

"I dont like playing dot balls and want to score something off every ball and hence I got a good score," her answers were as uncomplicated as her lofted hits.

"In domestic cricket, I hadn't batted up the order but I had a good season there and had some good scores. My game revolves around my power hitting ability and if it's in my arc, I send it out of the park and if there are good balls, I like to rotate strikes playing singles and doubles," Navgire said.

She admitted that she was a bit nervous at the start but coach Devika Palshikar's sound advice did help a lot.

"Initially, I was a bit nervous bit then everything settled down. The captain (Deepti) and teammates gave me lot of confidence. Coach Devika ma'am said 'you don't need to look at the bowler but at the ball and I did just that," she added.

(With PTI inputs)

