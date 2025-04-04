MS Dhoni set to make blockbuster return as CSK captain in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings fans can potentially see the return of MS Dhoni, the captain, in the side's IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. Batting coach Michael Hussey didn't indicate the possibility directly but stated that the participation of Ruturaj Gaikwad remains uncertain due to an injury sustained during their previous match against Rajasthan Royals. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni in action in IPL 2025(REUTERS)

Gaikwad was struck on the hands by a delivery from Tushar Deshpande, leaving his availability for the Saturday afternoon clash in doubt.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad’s participation in tomorrow’s game will depend on how well he recovered. He is still sore and we would take a call as to how he bats in the nets today. If he doesn’t play, not sure who will lead. But there is a strong chance that a young wicketkeeper might fill in," Hussey said during the pre-match press conference.

CSK, led by Dhoni, have been a dominant force in IPL history, with five title victories and two Champions League T20 titles under their belt. The 43-year-old last captained the team during the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans, where CSK triumphed in a rain-affected match that stretched over three days.

Dhoni's leadership has been a key factor in the team's sustained success throughout the years.

Captains at CSK

In the present CSK squad, only Ravindra Jadeja is the other player who has previously led the Super Kings. Jadeja took over as the captain of the franchise in the 2022 season, but Dhoni took over the position mid-way into the season following a series of poor performances under the all-rounder.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who made a comeback to CSK this season, has also led Punjab Kings during an IPL season, while Sam Curran also led the same franchise during the 2024 season. Both, however, endured inconsistent seasons as captains.

Currently, CSK sit eighth in the points table, scoring two points from three matches. Despite a positive start with a win over Mumbai Indians, they faltered in their subsequent matches, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals.