MS Dhoni set to make blockbuster return as CSK captain in IPL 2025

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 04, 2025 06:57 PM IST

MS Dhoni could potentially return as CSK captain in the side's match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings fans can potentially see the return of MS Dhoni, the captain, in the side's IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. Batting coach Michael Hussey didn't indicate the possibility directly but stated that the participation of Ruturaj Gaikwad remains uncertain due to an injury sustained during their previous match against Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni in action in IPL 2025(REUTERS)
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni in action in IPL 2025(REUTERS)

Gaikwad was struck on the hands by a delivery from Tushar Deshpande, leaving his availability for the Saturday afternoon clash in doubt.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad’s participation in tomorrow’s game will depend on how well he recovered. He is still sore and we would take a call as to how he bats in the nets today. If he doesn’t play, not sure who will lead. But there is a strong chance that a young wicketkeeper might fill in," Hussey said during the pre-match press conference.

CSK, led by Dhoni, have been a dominant force in IPL history, with five title victories and two Champions League T20 titles under their belt. The 43-year-old last captained the team during the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans, where CSK triumphed in a rain-affected match that stretched over three days.

Dhoni's leadership has been a key factor in the team's sustained success throughout the years.

Captains at CSK

In the present CSK squad, only Ravindra Jadeja is the other player who has previously led the Super Kings. Jadeja took over as the captain of the franchise in the 2022 season, but Dhoni took over the position mid-way into the season following a series of poor performances under the all-rounder.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who made a comeback to CSK this season, has also led Punjab Kings during an IPL season, while Sam Curran also led the same franchise during the 2024 season. Both, however, endured inconsistent seasons as captains.

Currently, CSK sit eighth in the points table, scoring two points from three matches. Despite a positive start with a win over Mumbai Indians, they faltered in their subsequent matches, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with LSG vs MI Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / MS Dhoni set to make blockbuster return as CSK captain in IPL 2025
