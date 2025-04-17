MS Dhoni steps past security to fulfil wheelchair-bound fan's request, takes phone to click selfie in heartfelt gesture

Even at 43 years old, MS Dhoni remains one of the most talked-about athletes in Indian cricket, and one of the most popular and recognisable players in the country. Having received captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings once again in IPL 2025, Dhoni has also been the focus of a lot of attention this season. Nevertheless, he was captured sharing a touching moment with an elderly fan at an airport, showing he still has plenty of time to spare for his fans. CSK captain MS Dhoni in the match against LSG at Ekana Stadium.(PTI)

In a video shared by a fan page on social media platform X, Dhoni can be seen walking through an airport flanked by heavy security forces. However, despite the need for such protection given the status of his celebrity, Dhoni nonetheless agreed to a request made by a fan in a wheelchair, asking for a selfie with the Indian legend.

With the video making rounds across social media, fans noted how Dhoni was happy to take a moment with this fan, taking his time to set up the selfie camera in this touching moment.

CSK look to build on big win vs LSG

With CSK’s franchise captain Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of IPL 2025 due to a hairline fracture in his elbow, Dhoni returned to donning the captaincy mantle for the remainder of the 2025 season. It has been a rough campaign for CSK so far, with only two wins and five losses. However, their latest match was a crucial win over high-flying LSG.

Dhoni played a starring role in CSK’s chase at the Ekana Stadium, rolling back the years as he scored 26* off just 11 deliveries to help see the team home in the final over. After five consecutive losses, the win ensured CSK stay afloat in terms of the playoff race towards the back end of the season.

Chennai received six days’ break after their win in Lucknow, now only playing on Sunday, when they will travel to Mumbai for a high-profile rivalry encounter against Mumbai Indians. CSK’s other win this season came in their opening match at home at the Chepauk against MI, and Dhoni will be attempting to repeat the trick when they visit the Wankhede Stadium for the headline game on Sunday evening.